‘Sangam Water Fit To Drink’, Says CM Yogi Adityanath: Dismisses Faecal Bacteria Report As ‘Propaganda’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has dismissed concerns over the water quality at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, calling reports of faecal bacteria contamination an attempt to defame the grand religious gathering. Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday, CM Adityanath asserted that the water at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati is not only suitable for a holy dip but is also fit for drinking.

His remarks came in response to a report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the water quality at various locations in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh did not meet primary bathing standards due to high levels of faecal coliform bacteria. The presence of such bacteria, commonly found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals and humans, indicates potential contamination and poses serious health risks.

CM Yogi’s Response

Rejecting the findings, CM Yogi Adityanath stated, “Spreading falsehoods and circulating fake videos against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, India, or the Maha Kumbh is akin to playing with the faith of crores of devotees. The world has witnessed the grandeur of this event, and despite attempts to defame it, the Maha Kumbh has achieved unparalleled success.”

Here is CM Yogi’s speech:

#WATCH | Lucknow: On the faecal bacteria report, CM Yogi Adityanath says in the UP assembly, “Questions are being raised about the quality of the water (at Triveni)… All the pipes and the drains in and around Sangam have been taped and the water is being released only after… pic.twitter.com/8b4PGaDgSE — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2025

The chief minister also defended the state government’s role in the event, emphasizing that the Maha Kumbh is a spiritual and cultural occasion that belongs to society rather than any particular political party or organization. “The government is merely a servant fulfilling its responsibilities. It is our privilege to be associated with this century’s Maha Kumbh,” he said.

Central Pollution Control Board’s Report

The CPCB’s report had raised concerns over the health risks posed by water contamination, attributing the high bacterial levels primarily to untreated sewage discharge. Exposure to faecal coliform bacteria can lead to gastrointestinal illnesses, infections, and other health complications, making clean water crucial for devotees who partake in ritualistic dips in the river. Despite these warnings, CM Yogi Adityanath reassured the public of the water’s safety and accused detractors of engaging in malicious propaganda against the event.

With millions of pilgrims continuing to arrive at Prayagraj for the sacred gathering, the debate over the quality of Sangam’s waters remains a contentious issue, drawing attention from environmentalists, health experts, and political leaders alike.

