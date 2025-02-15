Skimmer Declared Mascot For Bird Festival At Mahakumbh 2025

Organized by the Uttar Pradesh Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Department, the festival will take place at the Sangam in Prayagraj alongside the grand Mahakumbh.

The Indian Skimmer, a rare and significant bird species, has been named the official mascot of the Bird Festival at Mahakumbh-2025, symbolizing the confluence of faith and conservation. The festival, organized under the supervision of the Uttar Pradesh Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Department, will take place at the Sangam in Prayagraj during the grand Mahakumbh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to inaugurate the Climate Conference on February 16, themed “Kumbh ki Aastha evam Jalvayu Parivartan.” The event will bring together religious leaders, environmentalists, industry representatives, and social organizations to discuss climate change and environmental conservation.

Highlighting the ecological importance of the Indian Skimmer, experts noted that it serves as an indicator of river health. Found in marshy areas along the Ganga, Yamuna, and Chambal rivers, Uttar Pradesh is home to approximately 1,000 skimmers. Recognizable by its striking black-and-white plumage and bright orange beak, the bird is locally known as “Panchira” due to its distinctive feeding technique of skimming the water surface for prey.

Speaking on the significance of the selection, Bird Festival Nodal Officer Lalit Verma stated, “This year, the Indian Skimmer has been chosen as the mascot of the Bird Festival, coincidentally a species found at the Sangam. To raise awareness about its conservation, it has been given this special recognition. With all preparations complete, this edition of the Bird Festival promises to be truly exceptional.”

Bird Festival At Various Locations

Since its inception, the Bird Festival has been hosted at various locations across Uttar Pradesh, including Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (2017), Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary (2019), and Surajpur Wetland (2024). This year, Mahakumbh in Prayagraj will serve as the venue, making the festival a unique blend of spirituality and ecological consciousness.

A curtain-raiser event was recently held in Lucknow, where school children participated in a walkathon from 1090 Crossing to Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park. The event also featured a musical performance by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) band. At the Saras Auditorium, the mascot and teaser of the festival were unveiled in the presence of dignitaries, including Forest Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena and Principal Chief Forest Conservator Sunil Chaudhary.

With all arrangements in place, Mahakumbh-2025 is set to offer an immersive experience that intertwines devotion, culture, and environmental responsibility, highlighting the crucial role of conservation efforts in preserving India’s rich biodiversity.

