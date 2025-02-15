Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Skimmer Declared Mascot For Bird Festival At Mahakumbh 2025

Organized by the Uttar Pradesh Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Department, the festival will take place at the Sangam in Prayagraj alongside the grand Mahakumbh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Skimmer Declared Mascot For Bird Festival At Mahakumbh 2025


The Indian Skimmer, a rare and significant bird species, has been named the official mascot of the Bird Festival at Mahakumbh-2025, symbolizing the confluence of faith and conservation. The festival, organized under the supervision of the Uttar Pradesh Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Department, will take place at the Sangam in Prayagraj during the grand Mahakumbh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to inaugurate the Climate Conference on February 16, themed “Kumbh ki Aastha evam Jalvayu Parivartan.” The event will bring together religious leaders, environmentalists, industry representatives, and social organizations to discuss climate change and environmental conservation.

Highlighting the ecological importance of the Indian Skimmer, experts noted that it serves as an indicator of river health. Found in marshy areas along the Ganga, Yamuna, and Chambal rivers, Uttar Pradesh is home to approximately 1,000 skimmers. Recognizable by its striking black-and-white plumage and bright orange beak, the bird is locally known as “Panchira” due to its distinctive feeding technique of skimming the water surface for prey.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking on the significance of the selection, Bird Festival Nodal Officer Lalit Verma stated, “This year, the Indian Skimmer has been chosen as the mascot of the Bird Festival, coincidentally a species found at the Sangam. To raise awareness about its conservation, it has been given this special recognition. With all preparations complete, this edition of the Bird Festival promises to be truly exceptional.”

Bird Festival At Various Locations

Since its inception, the Bird Festival has been hosted at various locations across Uttar Pradesh, including Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (2017), Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary (2019), and Surajpur Wetland (2024). This year, Mahakumbh in Prayagraj will serve as the venue, making the festival a unique blend of spirituality and ecological consciousness.

A curtain-raiser event was recently held in Lucknow, where school children participated in a walkathon from 1090 Crossing to Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park. The event also featured a musical performance by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) band. At the Saras Auditorium, the mascot and teaser of the festival were unveiled in the presence of dignitaries, including Forest Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena and Principal Chief Forest Conservator Sunil Chaudhary.

With all arrangements in place, Mahakumbh-2025 is set to offer an immersive experience that intertwines devotion, culture, and environmental responsibility, highlighting the crucial role of conservation efforts in preserving India’s rich biodiversity.

ALSO READ: 10 People Killed, 19 Injured In Tragic Road Accident near Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025 skimmer

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Calls For The Creation Of The ‘Amed Forces Of Europe’ Against Russia

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Calls For The Creation Of The ‘Amed Forces Of Europe’ Against Russia

How Sivakarthikeyan’s Support Helped Cricketer Sajeevan Sajana After 2018 Wayanad Floods

How Sivakarthikeyan’s Support Helped Cricketer Sajeevan Sajana After 2018 Wayanad Floods

“Chargesheet Against 2 Accused Before Feb 24”: Police To Rouse Avenue Court

“Chargesheet Against 2 Accused Before Feb 24”: Police To Rouse Avenue Court

Biden Spent 39% of His Presidency On Vacation, Took More Time Off Than Any Modern U.S. President

Biden Spent 39% of His Presidency On Vacation, Took More Time Off Than Any Modern...

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Remarks

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO...

Entertainment

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Remarks

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Thandel Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Film Crosses ₹68.5 Crore In 8 Days

Thandel Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Film Crosses ₹68.5 Crore In 8

Nicholas Galitzine’s Jaw-Dropping He-Man Transformation Stuns Fans

Nicholas Galitzine’s Jaw-Dropping He-Man Transformation Stuns Fans

Did You Know? Who Is Saurav Gurjar, The Former WWE Star Who Called Out Ranveer Allahbadia?

Did You Know? Who Is Saurav Gurjar, The Former WWE Star Who Called Out Ranveer

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox