Tourism Department and Tourism Development Corporation are constructing a grand tent city with 110 luxury cottages and 2,200 modern tents.

Preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 are in full swing. With millions of pilgrims and a significant number of VIP and VVIP guests expected from India and abroad, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has introduced special arrangements to ensure a seamless experience for VIP and VVIP visitors.

Tent City and Circuit Houses

Five locations in the Mela area are being developed to accommodate circuit houses with a total capacity of 250 tents.

Additionally, the Tourism Department and Tourism Development Corporation are constructing a grand tent city with 110 luxury cottages and 2,200 modern tents.

These accommodations will feature state-of-the-art amenities, and bookings can be made through the Prayagraj Mela Authority’s website and IRCTC’s portal.

VIP Ghats and Motorboat Facilities

Exclusive ghats are being built for VIPs and VVIPs to facilitate a smooth Ganga Snan (holy bath). Facilities like jetties and motorboats will also be available for ease of transportation and bathing.

24×7 Control Room for Protocol Management

A 24×7 control room is being set up to streamline VIP/VVIP movements during the Mahakumbh. Senior officials, including ADMs, SDMs, and Nayab Tehsildars, will be stationed at the control room. Additionally, deputy collector-level officers will act as sector magistrates to manage protocols in each sector.

Reserved Guest Houses

The Uttar Pradesh government has reserved 314 rooms in 21 guest houses for VIPs and VVIPs during the Mela. Furthermore, 15 central and 21 state departments will establish camps to accommodate their officials.

These special arrangements by the Prayagraj Mela Authority aim to ensure a comfortable, secure, and seamless experience for distinguished guests attending the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

ALSO READ: Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over ‘Mahakumbh Chaos,’ Offers SP Cadres For Crisis Management