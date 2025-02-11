Swachh Sujal Gaon At Mahakumbh: A 40,000 Sq Ft Showcase of UP’s Rural Transformation Under CM Yogi’s Leadership

The ‘Swachh Sujal Gaon’ will be open for visitors until February 26, 2025. The village, built around the theme ‘Peyjal Ka Samadhan, Mere Gaon Ki Nai Pehchaan’ (Water Solution, My Village's New Identity), is spread over 40,000 square feet.

The Swachh Sujal Gaon, developed by the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Departments at Mahakumbh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has attracted over 11 lakh visitors so far.

Spread over an area of 40,000 sq ft, Swachh Sujal Gaon showcases the transformation of Uttar Pradesh’s rural landscape under the state government’s initiatives. It offers visitors a glimpse into Uttar Pradesh’s success story, showcasing villages transformed by landmark state government reforms.

The ‘Swachh Sujal Gaon” also reflects the age-old tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava,’ with visitors being served ‘Jal Prasad’ (water offerings) during their visit. Additionally, daily Ganga Jal Aarti is held in the village each evening.

The village continues to receive a steady influx of visitors, with significant footfall on specific dates such as January 19, January 24, January 26, and February 9, when the number of visitors exceeded one lakh each day. However, entry to the village was restricted on major bathing festivals.

Visitors are also being introduced to the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which has ensured that every household in Bundelkhand now has access to clean drinking water.

This transformation from the underdeveloped, water-scarce Bundelkhand before 2017 to its present improved state is also being highlighted for visitors.

Visitors can also witness the modern-day story of Uttar Pradesh’s rural development, including the PM Awas Yojana, CM Awas Yojana, village panchayats, and the use of solar energy to create a prosperous, sustainable environment.

This model village demonstrates how the water scarcity issues in Bundelkhand have been addressed under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi. Various programs, including exhibitions, are being held in the village. Rural women from Bundelkhand have been given a platform to share their stories of how access to clean water has transformed their lives.

Many women from villages in Banda, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Lalitpur, and Mahoba, where water scarcity previously led to difficulties such as delayed marriages or severe health impacts like hair loss due to the burden of carrying water, are sharing their transformation stories.

Information in the village is available in five languages: Hindi, English, Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi, ensuring that visitors from all over the country can connect with the changes taking place in Uttar Pradesh.

The Rural Water Supply and Namami Gange Departments have also created a ‘Jal Mandir.’ In this, water flows from Lord Shiva’s hair locks, symbolizing the arrival of the Ganga to Earth.

The message being conveyed is that water is a blessing and life-giving, and it should not be wasted but conserved. Daily Ganga Jal Aarti is held at the Jal Mandir, where the story of the Jal Jeevan Mission and the importance of water conservation are shared.

In keeping with India’s tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (The guest is God), the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Departments are honoring visitors to the Swachh Sujal Gaon.

Guests are offered ‘Jal Prasad’ in jute bags, which includes water from the Sangam, a diary related to the Jal Jeevan Mission, and educational materials related to success stories and transformations that have taken place.

