Thursday, December 19, 2024
Swami Avdheshanand Giri Calls Yogi Adityanath ‘Sun Of Sanatan’,Lauds Him For Maha Kumbh Preparations

Swami Avdheshanand Giri, head of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, has hailed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the "Sun of Sanatan" for his leadership in advancing Sanatan Dharma.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri Calls Yogi Adityanath ‘Sun Of Sanatan’,Lauds Him For Maha Kumbh Preparations

Swami Avdheshanand Giri, the respected head of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, recently praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him the “Sun of Sanatan” for his outstanding leadership. Giri commended Yogi for setting new benchmarks in the advancement of Sanatan Dharma, highlighting that under his guidance, the cause has thrived like never before. He also lauded the preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, acknowledging CM Yogi’s efforts in ensuring the event’s success.

Giri strongly supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming the Maha Kumbh into a “Mahayagya of Unity,” emphasizing the importance of a collective effort to make the event clean, healthy, green, digital, and plastic-free. He called for active participation from every village, local administrations, voluntary organizations, and pilgrims in cleanliness drives and charitable initiatives to ensure the event’s success.

Reflecting on the profound impact of the 2019 Kumbh, Giri expressed confidence that the Maha Kumbh 2025 would set even greater records. He noted that the Kumbh has historically served as a significant hub for intellectual exchange and unity among Sanatan forces, playing a pivotal role in shaping India’s cultural and religious identity. Giri also pointed out that Kumbh celebrations have persevered through challenging times, from the Mughal and British rule to periods when governments were indifferent to Sanatan values. He emphasized that the 2019 Kumbh marked a turning point by showcasing the true spirit of Sanatan Dharma to the world, and he is confident that the Maha Kumbh 2025 will surpass past milestones.

Additionally, Giri praised India’s “India First” foreign policy, which has strengthened India’s global position during global crises, such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Palestine conflict. He believes this approach reinforces India’s role as a beacon of Sanatan values and humanity on the global stage.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi Government To Provide Free Food For 5,000 People Every Day and Set Up Community Kitchens

Maha Kumbh 2025

