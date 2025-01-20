Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, highlighted the Maha Kumbh festival as a remarkable celebration of India's unity in diversity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, highlighted the Maha Kumbh festival as a remarkable celebration of India’s unity in diversity. Calling it a “confluence of equality and harmony,” he emphasized the festival’s enduring tradition of bringing people together regardless of their social or economic status.

Mahakumbh: A Sacred Gathering at Sangam

The ongoing Maha Kumbh, held at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, draws millions of devotees from across India and the world. PM Modi spoke about the unique spirit of the festival, where all distinctions vanish.

“People from all over India and the world congregate on the sands of the Sangam. There is no discrimination, no casteism anywhere in this tradition which has been going on for thousands of years,” said Modi. He added, “In the Kumbh, the rich and the poor come together as one. All of them take a dip at the Sangam, dine together in the ‘bhandaras’, receive ‘prasad’. That is why the Kumbh is the Maha Kumbh of unity.”

PM Modi Connects Traditions Across India

Modi highlighted how religious festivals like the Kumbh transcend regional boundaries, fostering a shared sense of spirituality and unity. He noted that similar celebrations are held along the banks of various rivers in both northern and southern India.

The Prime Minister cited examples of Kumbh festivals organized at Prayagraj, Ujjain, Nasik, and Haridwar in the north, and the ‘Pushkaram’ festivals held along rivers like Godavari, Krishna, Narmada, and Kaveri in the south.

“Both these festivals are connected with our holy rivers and their beliefs. Similarly, from Kumbakonam to Tirukkadyur, from Koodavasal to Tirucherai, there are many such temples whose traditions are connected with Kumbh,” Modi explained.

PM Modi Puts a Spotlight on Ganga Sagar Mela

Referring to the Ganga Sagar Mela in West Bengal, PM Modi praised its role in fostering social harmony. “On the auspicious occasion of Sankranti, lakhs of devotees from all over the world took a dip at this fair. ‘Kumbh’, ‘Pushkaram’, and ‘Ganga Sagar Mela’ — these festivals of ours are festivals that enhance our social coalescence, harmony, and unity,” he said.

PM Modi Celebrates Indian Scientific Achievements

In addition to discussing cultural heritage, Modi lauded Indian scientists for their groundbreaking achievements. He mentioned India’s successful space docking of satellites, making it the fourth country to achieve this feat.

Modi also shared the innovative experiments by ISRO scientists in space agriculture. “For this, ISRO scientists chose cowpea seeds. These, sent on Dec 30, germinated in space. This is a very inspiring experiment which will pave the way for growing vegetables in space in the future,” he said.