Tea Vendor At Kumbh Mela: ₹5,000 In One Day, ₹1.5 Lakh A Month

In a surprising turn of events, a man selling tea at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, claimed to have made a whopping ₹5,000 profit in a single day.

In a surprising turn of events, a man selling tea at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, claimed to have made a whopping ₹5,000 profit in a single day. Shubham Prajapat, a content creator and self-proclaimed “Kumbh Chaiwala,” posted a video showcasing his experience at the world’s largest gathering, where millions of people come together to participate in religious and cultural activities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Glimpse Into the Kumbh Chaiwala’s Journey

In the video, Prajapat shows his small tea cart set up at the bustling Mahakumbh Mela, where he serves tea and water bottles to mela-goers. According to him, the morning was busy with people eager to start their day with a hot cup of tea, while the afternoon saw fewer customers, offering him a chance to take a break. However, by evening, he decided to roam around the mela, taking his tea cart directly to the crowd.

The Surprising Profit: ₹5,000 in a Single Day

By the end of the day, Prajapat revealed that he had sold ₹7,000 worth of tea and water bottles. After accounting for his expenses, he made a profit of ₹5,000. His claim has since gone viral, sparking discussions about the lucrative opportunities that can arise from such large-scale events. Prajapat even joked, “₹1,50,000 ek month ka?” (Is ₹1.5 lakh a month possible?), referencing the potential monthly earnings from selling tea at the Mahakumbh Mela.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reactions Sparked Across the Internet

The video quickly garnered attention, with viewers expressing amazement at the amount of money he earned in one day. Many people were shocked by how much profit could be made in such a short time. His story serves as a testament to the business potential in high-traffic areas and events, where vendors can cater to large crowds.

ALSO READ: Trump To Sign Executive Order On Reciprocal Tariffs As Trade War Intensifies