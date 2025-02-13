Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tea Vendor At Kumbh Mela: ₹5,000 In One Day, ₹1.5 Lakh A Month

In a surprising turn of events, a man selling tea at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, claimed to have made a whopping ₹5,000 profit in a single day.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Tea Vendor At Kumbh Mela: ₹5,000 In One Day, ₹1.5 Lakh A Month


In a surprising turn of events, a man selling tea at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, claimed to have made a whopping ₹5,000 profit in a single day. Shubham Prajapat, a content creator and self-proclaimed “Kumbh Chaiwala,” posted a video showcasing his experience at the world’s largest gathering, where millions of people come together to participate in religious and cultural activities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Glimpse Into the Kumbh Chaiwala’s Journey

In the video, Prajapat shows his small tea cart set up at the bustling Mahakumbh Mela, where he serves tea and water bottles to mela-goers. According to him, the morning was busy with people eager to start their day with a hot cup of tea, while the afternoon saw fewer customers, offering him a chance to take a break. However, by evening, he decided to roam around the mela, taking his tea cart directly to the crowd.

The Surprising Profit: ₹5,000 in a Single Day

By the end of the day, Prajapat revealed that he had sold ₹7,000 worth of tea and water bottles. After accounting for his expenses, he made a profit of ₹5,000. His claim has since gone viral, sparking discussions about the lucrative opportunities that can arise from such large-scale events. Prajapat even joked, “₹1,50,000 ek month ka?” (Is ₹1.5 lakh a month possible?), referencing the potential monthly earnings from selling tea at the Mahakumbh Mela.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reactions Sparked Across the Internet

The video quickly garnered attention, with viewers expressing amazement at the amount of money he earned in one day. Many people were shocked by how much profit could be made in such a short time. His story serves as a testament to the business potential in high-traffic areas and events, where vendors can cater to large crowds.

ALSO READTrump To Sign Executive Order On Reciprocal Tariffs As Trade War Intensifies

Filed under

Kumbh Mela 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Elon Musk ‘D**k Pic’ Displayed In Congress? This Democrat Slammed Billionaire’s DOGE With Controversial Remarks- Watch!

Elon Musk ‘D**k Pic’ Displayed In Congress? This Democrat Slammed Billionaire’s DOGE With Controversial Remarks-...

Modi’s High-Stakes US Visit: 6 Bilateral Meetings And Key Talks With Trump And Musk

Modi’s High-Stakes US Visit: 6 Bilateral Meetings And Key Talks With Trump And Musk

What Is Going On With Justin Bieber? Singer Spotted Again On The Streets Looking Weak And Tired Amid Divorce Rumours

What Is Going On With Justin Bieber? Singer Spotted Again On The Streets Looking Weak...

Leaked: Is Kim Kardashian Getting Married To Mathew Nozska? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Images

Leaked: Is Kim Kardashian Getting Married To Mathew Nozska? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral...

Trump To Sign Executive Order On Reciprocal Tariffs As Trade War Intensifies

Trump To Sign Executive Order On Reciprocal Tariffs As Trade War Intensifies

Entertainment

What Is Going On With Justin Bieber? Singer Spotted Again On The Streets Looking Weak And Tired Amid Divorce Rumours

What Is Going On With Justin Bieber? Singer Spotted Again On The Streets Looking Weak

Leaked: Is Kim Kardashian Getting Married To Mathew Nozska? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Images

Leaked: Is Kim Kardashian Getting Married To Mathew Nozska? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral

Marlon Wayans Takes A Jibe At Soulja Boy For Trolling His Son With A Homophobic Slur, Dubs Him Irrelevant

Marlon Wayans Takes A Jibe At Soulja Boy For Trolling His Son With A Homophobic

How Was Noah Scurry Killed? 17-Year-Old Basketball Star Faced Repercussions After Controversial Diss Video With Joker Mask

How Was Noah Scurry Killed? 17-Year-Old Basketball Star Faced Repercussions After Controversial Diss Video With

Who Is Gillie Da Kid? Rapper Says Police Told Him 17-Year-Old Basketball Star Noah Scurry Was His Son’s Killer

Who Is Gillie Da Kid? Rapper Says Police Told Him 17-Year-Old Basketball Star Noah Scurry

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox