Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Union Minister Amit Shah To Visit Maha Kumbh Today In Uttar Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to take part in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Union Minister Amit Shah To Visit Maha Kumbh Today In Uttar Pradesh


Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to take part in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. During his visit, Shah will take a holy dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge, and meet revered saints. According to the Mahakumbh Media Centre, Shah is expected to arrive in Prayagraj at 11:25 am. Following the holy bath, he will visit the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and Abhayvat.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shah’s itinerary includes a visit to the Juna Akhara, where he will meet its Maharaj and other saints while sharing a meal with them. He will also visit Guru Sharananand Ji’s Ashram to meet Guru Sharananand Ji and Govind Giri Ji Maharaj. The Home Minister will conclude his visit with an interaction with the Shankaracharyas of Sringeri, Puri, and Dwarka before returning to Delhi in the evening.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the event, Shah wrote on ‘X’ in Hindi, “The grand Maha Kumbh, a confluence of Sanatan Dharma, diversity, and knowledge, spreads the message of equality and harmony across the globe. I look forward to taking a holy dip and meeting revered saints in Prayagraj tomorrow.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Day 15 of Maha Kumbh 2025 

The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, is a significant spiritual gathering that attracts millions of devotees. For crowd management and public safety, vehicle passes have been declared invalid within the Mahakumbh area from January 25 to February 3, designating it as a “No Vehicle Zone.” Visitors are advised to park in nearby lots and use GPS for navigation to key locations.

Security measures include the deployment of over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces. Key ‘snan’ dates during the Mela are January 29 (Mauni Amavasya – Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami – Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

The Maha Kumbh continues to be a profound celebration of faith, tradition, and spiritual harmony, uniting people from across the globe.

Also Read: Airline Prices In Prayagraj Surge By 600% Due To Maha Kumbh, This Is How Much You Will Now Have To Pay

Filed under

amit shah Maha Kumbh 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Maha Kumbh: 22-Year-Old Liquor Smuggler Gets Arrested While Taking A Holy Dip To Wash Off His Sins At Sangam

Maha Kumbh: 22-Year-Old Liquor Smuggler Gets Arrested While Taking A Holy Dip To Wash Off...

Budget 2025 : When And What To Expect?

Budget 2025 : When And What To Expect?

Hamas To Release Six Hostages Including Arbel Yehud This Week

Hamas To Release Six Hostages Including Arbel Yehud This Week

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch...

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert,...

Entertainment

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert,

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How The Cricketer Reacted

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How

Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Rumoured To Be Dating Mohammed Siraj

Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Rumoured To Be Dating Mohammed Siraj

Jackie Chan Steals the Show at Australian Open 2025: Here’s Who He Came For

Jackie Chan Steals the Show at Australian Open 2025: Here’s Who He Came For

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox