Union Minister Amit Shah To Visit Maha Kumbh Today In Uttar Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to take part in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. During his visit, Shah will take a holy dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge, and meet revered saints. According to the Mahakumbh Media Centre, Shah is expected to arrive in Prayagraj at 11:25 am. Following the holy bath, he will visit the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and Abhayvat.

Shah’s itinerary includes a visit to the Juna Akhara, where he will meet its Maharaj and other saints while sharing a meal with them. He will also visit Guru Sharananand Ji’s Ashram to meet Guru Sharananand Ji and Govind Giri Ji Maharaj. The Home Minister will conclude his visit with an interaction with the Shankaracharyas of Sringeri, Puri, and Dwarka before returning to Delhi in the evening.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the event, Shah wrote on ‘X’ in Hindi, “The grand Maha Kumbh, a confluence of Sanatan Dharma, diversity, and knowledge, spreads the message of equality and harmony across the globe. I look forward to taking a holy dip and meeting revered saints in Prayagraj tomorrow.”

Day 15 of Maha Kumbh 2025

The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, is a significant spiritual gathering that attracts millions of devotees. For crowd management and public safety, vehicle passes have been declared invalid within the Mahakumbh area from January 25 to February 3, designating it as a “No Vehicle Zone.” Visitors are advised to park in nearby lots and use GPS for navigation to key locations.

Security measures include the deployment of over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces. Key ‘snan’ dates during the Mela are January 29 (Mauni Amavasya – Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami – Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

The Maha Kumbh continues to be a profound celebration of faith, tradition, and spiritual harmony, uniting people from across the globe.

