UP CM Yogi Government’s Fire Safety Measures Prevent Major Disaster At Mahakumbh 2025

The Yogi government’s painstaking planning and preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 were tested on Friday when a sudden fire broke out at the Swami Hariharanand and Swami Sukhdevanand camps on Prayagraj’s Old GT Road. Thanks to excellent fire safety precautions and prompt firefighter response, a major disaster was averted with no fatalities or significant damage.

As soon as the fire was reported, a fleet of more than a dozen fire brigade vehicles from the Mahakumbh administration rushed to the scene. The prompt action of the fire department played a key role in controlling the fire before it could spread further. Chief Fire Officer, Pramod Sharma, confirmed that the fire in the ISKCON area was caused by a short circuit, which resulted in the burning of around 20 to 22 tents. Fortunately, no lives were lost, and the damage was contained.

The local authorities, comprising the Zonal Police Officer of North Jhunsi, Additional SP Sarvesh Kumar Mishra, the local police, and Mela Magistrate reached the spot immediately. They will probe the cause of the fire and undertake an investigation into whether it is a case of short circuiting or any deliberate act.

The administration has asked the visitors to be vigilant and contact the nearest person in case of an emergency. Vast Investment in Fire Safety

The Yogi government has invested heavily in fire safety infrastructure for Mahakumbh, which has played a crucial role in managing such incidents. The government has allocated Rs 131.48 crore for fire safety equipment and vehicles to ensure the safety of millions of devotees attending the event. This includes a significant portion of Rs 66.75 crore allocated specifically for fire safety, in addition to the department’s existing budget of Rs 64.73 crore.

There are 50 fire stations and 20 fire posts strategically located in the Mahakumbh grounds to handle any emergency. Additionally, more than 4,300 fire hydrants have been installed across the fairgrounds, so in case of a fire, it can be dealt with promptly and effectively. There are 351 fire trucks and 2,000 trained personnel stationed at various points across the fair to handle emergencies.

Preventive Fire Safety Preparedness

In addition to the fire stations and equipment, each Akhara’s tent has been provisioned with firefighting gear. The government ensured that the staff was prepared in case of anything. Mock drills involving the NDRF and SDRF were conducted days before the actual event started and helped to boost the preparedness of all staff involved in the fire safety and emergency response aspects.

With such proactive measures combined with the quick reaction of local authorities and emergency services, it could have otherwise been a disaster of major proportions during one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings.

The prompt and effective handling of the fire incident at Mahakumbh showcases the Yogi government’s commitment to safety and preparedness in large-scale events. It also sets an example for how extensive planning and investment in safety measures can make a big difference in the management of crises and the well-being of all participants.

