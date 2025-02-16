Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Maha Kumbh 2025»
  • UP Governor Anandiben Patel Hails Maha Kumbh As A ‘Unique Experience’

UP Governor Anandiben Patel Hails Maha Kumbh As A ‘Unique Experience’

According to officials, over 3.75 million pilgrims had taken a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam by 8 AM on Sunday

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
UP Governor Anandiben Patel Hails Maha Kumbh As A ‘Unique Experience’


Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has described the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as a “unique experience for everyone,” as millions of devotees continue to gather for the grand spiritual congregation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking about the significance of the event, Governor Patel emphasized the diversity of participants, stating, “It is a unique experience for everyone. People are taking a holy dip wherever they are, finding a place. Devotees from the country and abroad have come here in large numbers.”

The Maha Kumbh, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), has witnessed an overwhelming turnout. According to officials, over 3.75 million pilgrims had taken a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam by 8 AM on Sunday, February 16. The cumulative number of devotees who have bathed at the event by February 15 has exceeded a staggering 514.7 million.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Authorities have implemented new traffic and bathing guidelines to ensure smooth management of the increasing number of visitors. As per the latest directives, devotees coming from the Parade Mela area towards the Sangam can bathe at the designated ghats. Additionally, a ‘No Vehicle’ zone has been enforced throughout the Maha Kumbh area to manage the crowd effectively.

With over 500 million direct participants, the Maha Kumbh has set a new record, surpassing the population of several major countries, including the United States, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. It has become the largest spiritual gathering in the world, marking a historic milestone in religious and cultural events.

The Uttar Pradesh administration reported significant turnout figures on key bathing days, with 17 million devotees taking a dip on Paush Purnima, 35 million on Makar Sankranti, 76.4 million on Mauni Amavasya, 25.7 million on Basant Panchami, and 14 million on Magh Purnima. As of 4 PM on Friday, over 7.9 million pilgrims had taken part in the sacred bathing ritual at the Triveni Sangam.

The Maha Kumbh, the world’s largest spiritual and cultural festival, will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26, drawing millions more to Prayagraj for an unparalleled religious experience.

ALSO READ: Northern Railway Introduces Special Trains To Ease Mahakumbh Mela Travel

Filed under

Anandiben Patel Mahakumbh 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Elon Musk-Led DOGE Cancels $21M US Grant for Voter Turnout In India, BJP Calls It ‘External Interference’

Elon Musk-Led DOGE Cancels $21M US Grant for Voter Turnout In India, BJP Calls It...

Are You A CSK Fan? Check Out Chennai Super Kings’ Full IPL 2025 Fixtures

Are You A CSK Fan? Check Out Chennai Super Kings’ Full IPL 2025 Fixtures

Five Arrested In The Brutal Murder Of Transgender Man Sam Nordquist After Weeks Of Torture

Five Arrested In The Brutal Murder Of Transgender Man Sam Nordquist After Weeks Of Torture

Hardik Pandya To Miss Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Opener Against CSK Due To This Reason…

Hardik Pandya To Miss Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Opener Against CSK Due To This Reason…

What Led To Actress Kim Sae Ron’s Tragic Death At Just 24—What Really Happened?

What Led To Actress Kim Sae Ron’s Tragic Death At Just 24—What Really Happened?

Entertainment

What Led To Actress Kim Sae Ron’s Tragic Death At Just 24—What Really Happened?

What Led To Actress Kim Sae Ron’s Tragic Death At Just 24—What Really Happened?

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s Historic Drama Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s Historic Drama Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark

Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Kick Off ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Promotions In Lucknow With A Cheerful Selfie

Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Kick Off ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Promotions In Lucknow With

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-ron Found Dead at 24

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-ron Found Dead at 24

Netflix Announces ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ OTT Release, Fans Question Urvashi Rautela’s Absence From Poster

Netflix Announces ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ OTT Release, Fans Question Urvashi Rautela’s Absence From Poster

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox