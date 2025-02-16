UP Governor Anandiben Patel Hails Maha Kumbh As A ‘Unique Experience’

According to officials, over 3.75 million pilgrims had taken a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam by 8 AM on Sunday

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has described the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as a “unique experience for everyone,” as millions of devotees continue to gather for the grand spiritual congregation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking about the significance of the event, Governor Patel emphasized the diversity of participants, stating, “It is a unique experience for everyone. People are taking a holy dip wherever they are, finding a place. Devotees from the country and abroad have come here in large numbers.”

The Maha Kumbh, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), has witnessed an overwhelming turnout. According to officials, over 3.75 million pilgrims had taken a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam by 8 AM on Sunday, February 16. The cumulative number of devotees who have bathed at the event by February 15 has exceeded a staggering 514.7 million.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Authorities have implemented new traffic and bathing guidelines to ensure smooth management of the increasing number of visitors. As per the latest directives, devotees coming from the Parade Mela area towards the Sangam can bathe at the designated ghats. Additionally, a ‘No Vehicle’ zone has been enforced throughout the Maha Kumbh area to manage the crowd effectively.

With over 500 million direct participants, the Maha Kumbh has set a new record, surpassing the population of several major countries, including the United States, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. It has become the largest spiritual gathering in the world, marking a historic milestone in religious and cultural events.

The Uttar Pradesh administration reported significant turnout figures on key bathing days, with 17 million devotees taking a dip on Paush Purnima, 35 million on Makar Sankranti, 76.4 million on Mauni Amavasya, 25.7 million on Basant Panchami, and 14 million on Magh Purnima. As of 4 PM on Friday, over 7.9 million pilgrims had taken part in the sacred bathing ritual at the Triveni Sangam.

The Maha Kumbh, the world’s largest spiritual and cultural festival, will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26, drawing millions more to Prayagraj for an unparalleled religious experience.

ALSO READ: Northern Railway Introduces Special Trains To Ease Mahakumbh Mela Travel