Friday, February 21, 2025
UP Govt Ramps Up Preparations For Maha Shivratri, Final Holy Bath At Mahakumbh

The state government has also ramped up surveillance on social media platforms to counter misinformation and maintain the sanctity of the Mahakumbh.

UP Govt Ramps Up Preparations For Maha Shivratri, Final Holy Bath At Mahakumbh


The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified its preparations for the last major bathing day of Maha Shivratri at the ongoing Mahakumbh, scheduled for February 26. In adherence to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, top officials, including Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, visited Mahakumbh Nagar to assess arrangements and issue necessary instructions.

DGP Prashant Kumar, addressing the media, emphasized the government’s efforts in ensuring smooth traffic control and crowd management. “We are making comprehensive arrangements to facilitate a hassle-free experience for devotees, especially with the last bath coinciding with a busy weekend. Our priority remains the safety and convenience of all pilgrims,” he stated.

The state government has also ramped up surveillance on social media platforms to counter misinformation and maintain the sanctity of the Mahakumbh. Authorities have already registered over fifty FIRs against individuals attempting to spread false narratives. DGP Kumar assured strict action against any elements trying to disrupt the atmosphere.

As part of their review, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar conducted an inspection of the Sangam Ghats by boat, evaluating cleanliness measures and providing further instructions to officials. Singh highlighted the scale of the event, revealing that approximately 59 crore devotees have participated in Mahakumbh, held at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

With the grand religious congregation now in its final phase, more than one crore devotees are arriving daily. This includes saints, sages from various sects of Sanatan Dharma, and pilgrims from across the country seeking spiritual solace in the sacred waters of the Sangam.

The Mahakumbh has also drawn several prominent dignitaries, including the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Ministers of multiple states, Governors, foreign diplomats, and even Bhutan’s King. Leading industrialists and film personalities have also participated in the holy dip, further amplifying the event’s global significance.

As Maha Shivratri approaches, the state administration remains vigilant, ensuring that the Mahakumbh concludes smoothly while upholding its historical and spiritual grandeur.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh To Pump ₹3 Lakh Crore Into UP’s Economy, Says CM Yogi

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025 Uttar Pradesh

