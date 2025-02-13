Home
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
UPSRTC Deploys 2,250 Extra Buses For Final Phase Of Mahakumbh 2025

Apart from the Amrit Snan, a significant number of devotees are expected to arrive in Prayagraj over the weekend.

In anticipation of the huge influx of devotees from February 15 to 17 (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday) during the final phase of Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has arranged 2250 additional buses to facilitate smooth transportation.

Apart from the Amrit Snan, a significant number of devotees are expected to arrive in Prayagraj over the weekend, prompting the Transport Corporation to enhance its services for a seamless pilgrimage experience.

Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge), Dayashankar Singh, has instructed officials to station officers at various temporary bus terminals in Prayagraj to ensure the uninterrupted operation of buses. He has also directed that a special action plan be devised to manage bus operations efficiently during the holiday rush.

Nodal officers have been tasked with ensuring all necessary arrangements for the safe and smooth travel of devotees heading to Mahakumbh. Additionally, strict accountability measures have been set in place, with nodal officers to be held responsible in case of any complaints or disruptions in transport services.

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi Visit Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, ‘Want To Thank The Government Of India’

Mahakumbh 2025 Final Phase Mahakumbh buses

