Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Convenes In Kumbh Mela Area, Approves Major Projects And Policies

Wednesday, January 22, 2025
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet convened in the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Wednesday to discuss and approve major development projects and policy reforms aimed at propelling the state’s growth. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing the media, highlighted various topics deliberated during the meeting, with a specific focus on Prayagraj.

The CM announced a significant revision to the state’s aerospace and defense policies, initially implemented in 2018. Marking five years since its introduction, the policy will now include new incentives to attract substantial investments into the sector.

Foreign Direct Investment and Major Proposals

The cabinet discussed the distribution of incentives under Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Fortune 500 company investments in Uttar Pradesh. A ₹10,000 crore investment proposal in Mirzapur, along with additional projects in Moradabad, was presented. Letters of Intent for these projects are expected to be issued soon.

As part of the state government’s initiatives to empower youth, a scheme to provide smartphones and tablets was announced. Funds have been allocated for this program, which is expected to roll out in the coming months.

The meeting also approved the construction of two new bridges in Prayagraj to improve connectivity in the region. The issuance of municipal bonds by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation was another key decision, aimed at funding the construction of a super-specialty hospital.

Medical College and Healthcare Expansion

The cabinet approved the establishment of a medical college in Balrampur, named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The KGMU Lucknow Satellite Center in Balrampur will be upgraded to a full-fledged medical college, operational by the next academic session.
Additionally, three new medical colleges will be constructed in Baghpat, Hathras, and Kasganj districts under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

In collaboration with Tata Technologies, the state government will establish 62 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and five Centers of Innovation, Invention, Incubation, and Training. This initiative will adopt a hub-and-spoke model to modernize education and skill development for Uttar Pradesh’s youth.

Following the successful issuance of bonds in Lucknow and Ghaziabad, the government plans to issue bonds for Varanasi, Agra, and Prayagraj. The funds will be directed toward urban infrastructure development, including Agra’s specific needs and projects in Varanasi, with a focus on the Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Global Significance of Prayagraj

Highlighting Prayagraj’s global importance, the CM praised the record-breaking turnout at the Maha Kumbh Mela, with over 9.25 crore devotees visiting the Sangam for a holy bath.

The cabinet meeting underscored Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to balanced development and innovation-driven growth. With new policies, investments, and infrastructure projects in the pipeline, the state is poised for significant progress in the coming years.

