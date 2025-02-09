Vijay Deverakonda Takes Sacred Dip In Sangam At Maha Kumbh With His Mother

The images of this visit by Vijay went viral on social media, with the actor in a traditional saffron dhoti, devotional rudraksha malas, and his folded hands in prayer.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, known for versatile roles in films like Arjun Reddy, has recently taken time out from his busy professional life to embrace spirituality and tradition. The actor accompanied his mother, Madhavi, to Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where both of them took a dip in the holy waters of the Triveni Sangam as part of the sacred ritual.

The images of this visit by Vijay went viral on social media, with the actor in a traditional saffron dhoti, devotional rudraksha malas, and his folded hands in prayer. The serene and spiritual presence of the actor underscored his deep sense of family connection and made him relatable to all, hence erecting great fans. In fact, another person who accompanied him was his mother, Madhavi, seen offering prayers through an orange salwar suit.

Vijay and his mother take the holy dip in the Kumbh, a ritual where millions of devotees gather to cleanse themselves in the waters of the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The spiritual journey for Vijay wasn’t just about paying respects to the tradition but also sharing an emotional experience close to the heart with the family. That says so much about how close he is to his roots and his faith.

A Sacred Visit to the Triveni Sangam

In one of the most talked-about moments, Vijay was photographed standing in the water, offering his prayers with an air of calmness and reverence. Another picture followed, showing the mother-son duo walking together after the ritual, with Vijay donning a towel wrapped around his torso and wearing a face mask. The simplicity and humility of the images further captivated his fans, who admired his grounded nature.

This visit to the Maha Kumbh comes after the much-anticipated teaser of his upcoming movie, *VD12*, which has been generating buzz online. Vijay’s spiritual journey and his cinematic endeavors seem to be harmoniously intertwined, with both capturing the actor’s diverse and multi-faceted personality.

Celebrity Visits to the Maha Kumbh

Vijay Deverakonda is just one of many prominent figures who have made pilgrimages to the Maha Kumbh Mela. Other South Indian celebrities were seen making the sacred journey over the past few days. Upasana Kamineni Konidela, wife of Ram Charan, shared glimpses of her spiritual journey at Prayagraj. Actress Miheeka Bajaj, wife of Rana Daggubati, and her mother posted pictures from their visit to the Triveni Sangam. Actress Srinidhi Shetty, who gained fame with her role in *KGF* and *HIT 3*, also attended the religious ritual, becoming part of the list of celebrities attending the Kumbh.

The presence of stars like Vijay Deverakonda adds vibrancy to the Kumbh, which is not only an event for the religious but also for those who seek spiritual comfort, as a reflection of the Mela’s universal appeal.

Vijay has been vocal about his belief in spirituality, and he often expresses it to his fans. He has previously shared pictures of his family performing religious rituals, such as havan, at their place.

On Work Front

It is not just his visit to the Kumbh that fans are excited for, but this highly awaited movie by the actor with the title VD12 has fans waiting for the latest updates. The movie was directed by the talented Gowtam Tinnanuri and has already stirred interest because of its intriguing cast and a mysterious tagline: “The Silent Crown, Awaits the King,” thus further increasing curiosity about the film. This release date marks February 12, 2025, for the title and teaser, thus giving another great landmark in the life of Deverakonda.

