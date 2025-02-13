Home
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Vivek Oberoi Visit Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, ‘Want To Thank The Government Of India’

Vivek Oberoi thanked the Uttar Pradesh government for the Mahakumbh arrangements and shared how proud he feels that the world's biggest festival is being celebrated in the country with so much love.

Vivek Oberoi Visit Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, ‘Want To Thank The Government Of India’


Actor Vivek Oberoi, along with his family, visited the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Thursday to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet.

Oberoi thanked the Uttar Pradesh government for the Mahakumbh arrangements and shared how proud he feels that the world’s biggest festival is being celebrated in the country with so much love.

“We have come here to thank God… We want to thank the government of India, especially the government of Uttar Pradesh, their administration, and every officer present here for making such good preparations. It feels very proud that today, the world’s biggest festival is being celebrated in such a beautiful way in our country,” Oberoi told ANI.

Earlier in the day, actor Vicky Kaushal also visited Mahakumbh 2025 ahead of his upcoming film Chhaava, which is scheduled for release on February 14. Sharing his experience at the event, Vicky Kaushal expressed his joy, saying, “I am feeling good. I was waiting to visit Mahakumbh. I am fortunate as I got the opportunity to come here.”

According to Uttar Pradesh government officials, more than 1.47 million devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Thursday alone.

Among them, 5 lakh are Kalpavasis, while 9.79 lakh are pilgrims participating in the ongoing Mahakumbh, which continues to attract devotees from across the globe for one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

As of February 12, the total number of devotees who have taken a dip in the Triveni waters has exceeded 482.9 million, marking a significant milestone in the grand event.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

ALSO READ: Tea Vendor At Kumbh Mela: ₹5,000 In One Day, ₹1.5 Lakh A Month

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025 Vivek Oberoi

