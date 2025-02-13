Home
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Vivek Oberoi Visits MahaKumbh 2025 With Family, Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi visited MahaKumbh 2025 in Prayagraj with his family on Thursday, taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam

Vivek Oberoi Visits MahaKumbh 2025 With Family, Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam


Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi visited the MahaKumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Thursday, accompanied by his family, to take a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

A Grand Religious Gathering

The actor joined millions of devotees at this grand religious gathering, which is considered one of the largest spiritual congregations in the world. MahaKumbh, held once every 12 years, attracts pilgrims, saints, and tourists from across the globe, making it a significant event in Hindu tradition.

Earlier in the day, actor Vicky Kaushal also visited MahaKumbh 2025 ahead of the release of his upcoming historical drama ‘Chhaava,’ scheduled to hit theaters on February 14. Sharing his experience at the event, Vicky Kaushal expressed his excitement, saying, “I am feeling good. I was waiting to visit MahaKumbh. I am fortunate as I got the opportunity to come here.”

Massive Devotee Participation

According to Uttar Pradesh government officials, over 1.47 million devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Thursday alone. Among them, 5 lakh are Kalpavasis, devotees who undertake a month-long stay at the Kumbh, while 9.79 lakh are pilgrims participating in the grand event.

As of February 12, the total number of devotees who have taken a dip in the sacred waters has surpassed 482.9 million, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing event. Authorities have implemented extensive security and logistical measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival, which continues to draw massive crowds daily.

MahaKumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is regarded as the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering. The grand event will conclude on Mahashivratri, February 26, with millions more expected to visit in the coming days.

(With ANI Inputs)

