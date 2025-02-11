WATCH: Mukesh Ambani And Family Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam During Maha Kumbh 2025

Mukesh Ambani, along with his mother, Kokilaben Ambani, sons Akash and Anant, and their respective families, participated in this sacred ritual. Akash Ambani's wife, Shloka Mehta, and Anant Ambani's wife, Radhika, were also there.

Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani, with family, took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam here in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. The religious congregation, which was attracting thousands of devotees from all over the world, touched one of its major milestones on the eve of Maghi Purnima today, with enhanced security and arrangements to accommodate the attendees.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mukesh Ambani, along with his mother, Kokilaben Ambani, sons Akash and Anant, and their respective families, participated in this sacred ritual. Akash Ambani’s wife, Shloka Mehta, and Anant Ambani’s wife, Radhika, were also there. The family, dressed in simple yet elegant ethnic clothes, walked toward a boat at the Arail Ghat before heading to the Sangam to immerse themselves in the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati River.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his family members takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam during #MahaKumbh2025 in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/jbxVvHToJt Advertisement · Scroll to continue — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2025

Ambani was the most-awaited guest at the event. It was reported that he came in by helicopter and then drove down to the Sangam in his car. Heavy security arrangements were made to keep the high-profile visitors safe from the huge gathering. Mukesh Ambani and his family had visited the venue after other celebrities, such as President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had also taken the holy dip earlier.

In a remarkable contribution to the spiritual experience at Maha Kumbh Mela, the Reliance Foundation has been actively working to enhance the pilgrimage journey with its ‘Teerth Yatri Seva’ initiative, which is meant to provide such essential services like free meals, medical aid, transport assistance, safety measures, and improved connectivity. The efforts have particularly been of help to the aged and others in need, who are equipped with facilities like battery-operated vehicles, community kitchens, and life jackets so that they do not face a problematic experience.

Maha Kumbh Mela, a gathering of millions for once, has already seen over-exceeding expectations. By February 11 morning, the administration had confirmed that more than 45 crore devotees had already performed the ritual. According to the predictions, the number would reach more than 50-55 crore by the end of the event. Kalpvas, which is a part of the Kumbh tradition, will mark the last day of its ritual, and this will bring even more pilgrims on Maghi Purnima day.

The increased flow of devotees and the increased security measures depict the scale and significance of this grand religious event. The Uttar Pradesh government has specially arranged for traffic management by declaring the city and fair areas ‘no vehicle zones’ except for emergency and essential services.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya Sees Surge In Devotees As Mahakumbh Mela Drives Visitors To Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple