Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

WATCH: Mukesh Ambani And Family Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam During Maha Kumbh 2025

Mukesh Ambani, along with his mother, Kokilaben Ambani, sons Akash and Anant, and their respective families, participated in this sacred ritual. Akash Ambani's wife, Shloka Mehta, and Anant Ambani's wife, Radhika, were also there.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
WATCH: Mukesh Ambani And Family Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam During Maha Kumbh 2025


Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani, with family, took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam here in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. The religious congregation, which was attracting thousands of devotees from all over the world, touched one of its major milestones on the eve of Maghi Purnima today, with enhanced security and arrangements to accommodate the attendees.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mukesh Ambani, along with his mother, Kokilaben Ambani, sons Akash and Anant, and their respective families, participated in this sacred ritual. Akash Ambani’s wife, Shloka Mehta, and Anant Ambani’s wife, Radhika, were also there. The family, dressed in simple yet elegant ethnic clothes, walked toward a boat at the Arail Ghat before heading to the Sangam to immerse themselves in the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati River.

Ambani was the most-awaited guest at the event. It was reported that he came in by helicopter and then drove down to the Sangam in his car. Heavy security arrangements were made to keep the high-profile visitors safe from the huge gathering. Mukesh Ambani and his family had visited the venue after other celebrities, such as President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had also taken the holy dip earlier.

In a remarkable contribution to the spiritual experience at Maha Kumbh Mela, the Reliance Foundation has been actively working to enhance the pilgrimage journey with its ‘Teerth Yatri Seva’ initiative, which is meant to provide such essential services like free meals, medical aid, transport assistance, safety measures, and improved connectivity. The efforts have particularly been of help to the aged and others in need, who are equipped with facilities like battery-operated vehicles, community kitchens, and life jackets so that they do not face a problematic experience.

Maha Kumbh Mela, a gathering of millions for once, has already seen over-exceeding expectations. By February 11 morning, the administration had confirmed that more than 45 crore devotees had already performed the ritual. According to the predictions, the number would reach more than 50-55 crore by the end of the event. Kalpvas, which is a part of the Kumbh tradition, will mark the last day of its ritual, and this will bring even more pilgrims on Maghi Purnima day.

The increased flow of devotees and the increased security measures depict the scale and significance of this grand religious event. The Uttar Pradesh government has specially arranged for traffic management by declaring the city and fair areas ‘no vehicle zones’ except for emergency and essential services.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya Sees Surge In Devotees As Mahakumbh Mela Drives Visitors To Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025 mukesh ambani

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Google Calendar Removes Pride Month, Users Say, ‘Stop S**king Up To Trump’

Google Calendar Removes Pride Month, Users Say, ‘Stop S**king Up To Trump’

Japanese Tech Company Offers Alcohol And Hangover Leave To Attract Employees

Japanese Tech Company Offers Alcohol And Hangover Leave To Attract Employees

NDMC Tulip Festival 2025 Inaugurated By Delhi LG And Netherlands Ambassador, 3.25 Lakh Tulips On Display This Year

NDMC Tulip Festival 2025 Inaugurated By Delhi LG And Netherlands Ambassador, 3.25 Lakh Tulips On...

Donald Trump Addresses Speculation On Endorsing JD Vance For 2028 Presidential Election

Donald Trump Addresses Speculation On Endorsing JD Vance For 2028 Presidential Election

Why Elon Musk Changed His X Profile Name to Harry Bōlz—And What It Means

Why Elon Musk Changed His X Profile Name to Harry Bōlz—And What It Means

Entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Controversy: What Is The Net Worth Of India’s Richest Comedian And Top YouTube Creator?

Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Controversy: What Is The Net Worth Of India’s Richest Comedian

Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release: When & Where To Watch The Tamil Blockbuster In Multiple Languages

Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release: When & Where To Watch The Tamil Blockbuster In Multiple Languages

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Aamir Khan’s Firm ‘Not Funny at All’ Critique of 2015 AIB Roast Resurfaces

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Aamir Khan’s Firm ‘Not Funny at All’ Critique of 2015 AIB

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say That He Landed In Trouble? Everything Explained

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say That He Landed In Trouble? Everything Explained

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los Angeles

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox