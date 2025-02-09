Home
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Watch: Siberian Migratory Birds In Sangam, Grace Mahakumbh Mela

Siberian birds, also known as migrants birds, travel thousands of miles from Siberia to India during the winter. They come to India in the late October and spend the winter months here.

Watch: Siberian Migratory Birds In Sangam, Grace Mahakumbh Mela


Mahakumbh has become one of the biggest religious congregations in the world since Makar Sankranti attracts a large number of devotees to the Maha Kumbh Mela. The banks of the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers meet, are filled with thousands of people, and boats fill the river. Thousands of devotees are seen taking holy dips in the water, attracted by their faith and the importance of the event.

Amid this spiritual atmosphere, another beautiful sight has caught the attention of the visitors; it was Siberian migratory birds near Sangam. These birds, with their striking appearance, have become a topic of curiosity. They are seen near the confluence of the rivers, adding to the charm of the scene.

Where Do Siberian Birds Come From?

Siberian birds, also known as migrants birds, travel thousands of miles from Siberia to India during the winter. They come to India in the late October and spend the winter months here. Here in Prayagraj, most of these birds are visible in massive crowds gathered around the Sangam area. Their days are spent feeding and they are famous for their beautiful, melodious calls. Curiously, their nervous systems are more responsive and accurate than that of humans, which guides them along these enormous distances.

Famous Personalities At Mahakumbh

The number of pilgrims coming to the Maha Kumbh for a holy dip has now crossed 400 million. On February 7, 4.8 million people took a dip at the Sangam, according to the Uttar Pradesh government. This is one of the highest numbers of pilgrims in a single day in the history of the Maha Kumbh.

From ordinary people to some of the best-known leaders and celebrities, all have thronged to Maha Kumbh. Some of the other political leaders include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy. Hema Malini, the actress and actor Anupam Kher, the Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal, and choreographer Remo D’Souza has also participated in the rituals.
A Beautiful Blend of Nature and Spirituality

The sight of Siberian birds near the Sangam, together with millions of devotees at the Maha Kumbh, creates a magical combination of nature and spirituality. These birds add to the beauty of the region but also remind us how closely nature and human traditions are connected.

ALSO READ: Fire Breaks Out At Maha Kumbh Tent In Prayagraj Due To Gas Leak

