‘We Are Fully Prepared’: Prayagraj DM On ‘Final’ Maha Shivratri Snan Arrangements

The Prayagraj district administration has put in place extensive preparations ahead of the final ‘Snan’ (holy dip) on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on February 26, marking the last bathing ritual of the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Authorities have reinforced security measures, enhanced traffic management, and coordinated efforts with railway and airport officials to ensure a seamless experience for the millions of devotees arriving for the event.

District Magistrate (DM) Ravindra Kumar Mandar stated that senior officials have been stationed at key locations, including major junctions and parking areas, to maintain order. “Tomorrow is the last ‘Snan’ on Maha Shivratri. We are ready with all our preparations. We deploy extra forces on the big ‘Snan’ days. We have good coordination with the railways and airport authorities. We have directed our officers for better management of the parking spaces so that traffic would be under control. Senior officials are deployed at all junctions and parking spaces for better management. We have issued a traffic advisory in the morning today,” he said.

Special arrangements

To facilitate the return of the massive influx of devotees, the Indian Railways has announced special arrangements. More than 350 additional trains have been scheduled from Prayagraj to various destinations to handle the rush following the final ‘Amrit Snan’ of Mahakumbh 2025. A large number of devotees from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal have gathered at the Sangam, significantly increasing the demand for transportation.

In light of the anticipated surge, railway zones including North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, and Northern Railway have been placed on high alert. Notably, during Mouni Amavasya, the railways had deployed over 360 special trains to accommodate more than 20 lakh passengers. A similar plan has been devised for Maha Shivratri, with additional rakes positioned near Prayagraj for emergency use.

Railway Minister’s visit

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is personally overseeing the situation, with Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, Satish Kumar, monitoring on-ground operations. General Managers from the three railway zones are coordinating closely to manage the overwhelming passenger movement. The Railway Minister has also instructed officials to introduce additional special trains if required.

To avoid overcrowding, railway authorities have devised an internal movement plan at Prayagraj Junction. Pilgrims will be directed to designated shelters based on their destinations before being guided to their respective trains. In case of excessive crowd buildup, emergency plans will be activated, redirecting passengers to holding areas such as Khusro Bagh before facilitating their safe boarding. These measures aim to ensure a smooth and organized dispersal of pilgrims, concluding the Maha Kumbh with minimal disruptions.

