Will Maha Kumbh 2025 Be Extended? Akhilesh Yadav Demands, Prayagraj DM Responds

Prayagraj is bursting as an unprecedented rush of devotees floods the Maha Kumbh, pushing officials to urge visitors to delay their plans.

Prayagraj’s Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has set a historic benchmark, drawing more than 50 crore devotees by mid-February, making it the largest human gathering in history. According to official figures, 92 lakh pilgrims performed the holy dip at Triveni Sangam on February 14 alone, a number exceeding the population of entire nations.

Akhilesh Yadav Pushes for Extension Amid Surging Crowds

With more devotees still trying to reach the festival, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has urged the Uttar Pradesh government to extend the event’s duration. He pointed out that many pilgrims are struggling to attend due to logistical challenges.

“Even now, many people want to go to Maha Kumbh but cannot. In such a situation, the government should extend the time limit of Maha Kumbh,” Yadav stated. He also criticized the administration for allegedly underreporting casualties from a recent stampede at the festival.

Overwhelmed Infrastructure and Travel Chaos

The unprecedented crowd has severely impacted transportation and infrastructure. Social media is flooded with images of overcrowded trains, congested highways, and long queues of pilgrims. The situation became so intense that earlier this week, Prayagraj Sangam railway station had to be temporarily shut down to manage the overwhelming influx of travelers.

Authorities Deny Extension Rumors

Despite growing demands, Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandhad dismissed the possibility of extending the festival. Speaking to ANI, he labeled such claims as misinformation spread by anti-social elements.

“The end date for the Maha Kumbh Mela remains February 26. People should not believe in rumors unless officially confirmed by the administration or government,” Mandhad stated. He also warned against fake news spreading on social media, urging devotees to rely only on official sources for updates.

Successful Magh Purnima Rituals

Amid the challenges, one of the festival’s key milestones, Magh Purnima Snan, was successfully conducted on February 12. Anuj Jha, Secretary of the Urban Development Department, praised the smooth execution of arrangements, emphasizing that millions of Kalpavasis and pilgrims had attended the event without major disruptions.

With the final days of the festival approaching, authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safe conclusion of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

