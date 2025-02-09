Home
Yogi Govt Cracks Down on 14 X Accounts for Spreading Misinformation About Mahakumbh 2025

The misleading posts alleged that Yogi government’s police was brutally beating devotees searching for their missing relatives at Mahakumbh 2025.

Yogi Govt Cracks Down on 14 X Accounts for Spreading Misinformation About Mahakumbh 2025


The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified its efforts to tackle misinformation regarding the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025, taking legal action against 14 X accounts accused of spreading fake news. Under the directives of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, social media is being closely monitored to prevent the circulation of misleading content that could create unrest.

During an extensive surveillance operation, authorities discovered that an old video from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, was being falsely linked to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. The misleading posts alleged that Yogi government’s police was brutally beating devotees searching for their missing relatives at Mahakumbh 2025. However, a fact-check by the Kumbh Mela Police confirmed that the video originated from a January 1, 2025, lathi-charge incident in Dhanbad, having no connection with the religious event in Prayagraj.

The police termed this an intentional attempt to tarnish the image of the Uttar Pradesh government and police while creating public unrest. In response, an FIR has been registered at Kotwali Kumbh Mela Police Station, and legal proceedings against the identified accounts are underway.

List of 14 X Accounts Spreading Misinformation

Authorities have identified 14 X accounts responsible for disseminating the misleading content:

1. Sanjay Kalyan (@sanjaykalyan_)
2. किरण पट्टनायक (@kiran_patniak)
3. Mahfooz Hasan (@MahfoozHasan16)
4. R.N SONU ANSARI (@RNSONUANSARI1)
5. बोलता बहुजन (@BoltaBahujan_)
6. Zuber Khan (@ZuberKh14482101)
7. शुभम कोरी (@D9cqyCj2Rd8zP3d)
8. Satyapal Arora (@JanAwaaz3)
9. Naveen Mishra (@NaveenM96466923)
10. Ghanshyam Kumar (G.K. Bhartiya) (@gkbhartiya1992)
11. लोकशाही मैं गुलाम (@india141951)
12. DHARMESH SINGH (@dharmeshkumar37)
13. Md Zubair Akhtar (@zubairakhtar_)
14. Anand Kamble (@AKamble72444)

Govt’s Stand Against Misinformation

The Uttar Pradesh administration has warned of strict action against anyone spreading false information about Mahakumbh 2025. Authorities have emphasized that spreading misinformation not only misleads the public but also disrupts law and order.

The Kumbh Mela Police has urged people to rely only on official sources for verified information regarding Mahakumbh and to refrain from engaging with unverified social media content. The government has also assured that surveillance efforts will continue, and further legal action will be taken against anyone attempting to spread rumors.

Filed under

cm yogi Mahakumbh 2025

