Yogi Govt To Introduce AI In ICUs To Enhance Patient Aare At Mahakumbh 2025

The Yogi government plans to introduce AI technology in ICUs during Mahakumbh to improve patient care. The system will enable real-time communication between doctors and patients, bridging language barriers and ensuring rapid medical intervention.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state-of-the-art arrangements are being meticulously planned for the upcoming Mahakumbh to welcome devotees from across India and abroad. Among the latest initiatives, the government is set to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) in intensive care units, aiming to enhance the quality of patient care and ensure a superior healthcare experience during the event.

Being deployed for the first time within the fairgrounds, the advanced AI Messaging Flow System is capable of interpreting and conveying the concerns of patients from any part of the country or the world to doctors.

Additionally, in case of any critical deterioration in a patient’s condition, the system will instantly alert the medical team, enabling swift action to ensure proper care. The move seeks to fulfill the dream of a “Healthy Mahakumbh” and “Digital Mahakumbh.”

This groundbreaking technology, aligned with CM Yogi’s vision, marks a significant step toward integrating digital innovation with healthcare during Mahakumbh, setting a new standard for event medical management.

Preparations are underway at an unprecedented scale in the Mahakumbh fair area to accommodate approximately 45 crore devotees. Alongside a 100-bed central hospital, ten additional hospitals, including those in Jhunsi and Arail, are being established to ensure comprehensive healthcare for devotees and saints. Specialist doctors are being deployed extensively to provide top-tier medical services.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of showcasing Uttar Pradesh as a global model of excellence, innovative measures in healthcare are being implemented for the Mahakumbh. For the first time, artificial intelligence (AI) is being utilized to monitor the health of devotees, with a particular focus on ICU management.

Dr. Gaurav Dubey, Senior Medical Officer in charge of the Central Hospital and Nodal Officer for Mahakumbh, shared that a 10-bed ICU equipped with cutting-edge AI technology will be available at the Central Hospital in Mahakumbh Nagar.

He said, “Special AI-enabled microphones will be installed near each patient, capable of instantly translating 22 regional and 19 international languages into Hindi or English. This will bridge language barriers, enabling seamless communication between doctors and patients for effective treatment.”

He added, “Additionally, advanced AI-enabled cameras will be installed throughout the ICU to monitor patient conditions in real time.” These cameras, overseen by three senior specialists, will assess patients’ health and immediately alert the medical team if emergency intervention is required. The system will automatically message the team leader directly, ensuring prompt medical assistance within seconds.”

The ICU will also feature telemedicine facilities, allowing patients to consult online with specialist doctors from Medanta Hospital when necessary. These experts can assess the patient’s condition remotely and provide crucial guidance to the on-site medical team, enhancing the quality and speed of care during the Mahakumbh.