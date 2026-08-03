Bankipur Bypoll Result 2026 LIVE Updates: According to the Election Commission of India’s early trends, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is leading in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll. …
Archives
-
-
Datia Bypoll Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Vote Counting Begins, Congress Ghanshyam Singh Takes Lead by 1786 Votes
Datia Bypoll Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Check Madhya Pradesh By-Election Counting Winning Candidate, BJP vs Congress | Know Who Is Leading and Who Is Trailing
-
Manjalpur Bypoll Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP’s Satish Patel Takes Early Lead Over Congress by 3,519 Votes
Manjalpur Bypoll Election Result 2026 Live Updates: A voter turnout of 37.5% was recorded across 260 polling stations during the Manjalpur Assembly bypoll. The election is a direct …
-
By-Election 2026: Voting has ended across three assembly seats in Bihar, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.
-
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Highlights: MBSG 1-0 EBFC At Full-Time | Sahal On Target As Mariners Win First Kolkata Derby Of The Season
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 AS IT HAPPENED: Record 17-time champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant kicked off their 135th IndianOil Durand Cup campaign on a …
-
IND vs ZIM AS IT HAPPENED, 1st T20I Match Updates: India kicked off their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with a commanding seven-wicket win at the Harare Sports …
-
Weather Today (24 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert With Heavy Rain in Mumbai, Andheri Subway Shut
Weather Today (24 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert With Heavy Rain in Mumbai, Andheri Subway Shut
-
Weather Today (23 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms in Mumbai; Check Forecast
Weather Today (23 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad
-
Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates On June 22: Sensex Advances 400 Points, Nifty Extends Gains Above 24,100
Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates On June 22: Sensex Advances 400 Points, Nifty Extends Gains Above 24,100
-
Weather Today (22 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Warning, Orange Alert Issued in Mumbai; Check IMD Weather Report
Weather Today (22 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad