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Bankipur Bypoll Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead Over BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha After Round 4 Concludes

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NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

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Bankipur Bypoll Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead Over BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha After Round 4 Concludes

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NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

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Bankipur Bypoll Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead Over BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha After Round 4 Concludes
Bankipur Bypoll Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead Over BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha After Round 4 Concludes
Bankipur Bypoll Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead Over BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha After Round 4 Concludes
Bankipur Bypoll Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead Over BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha After Round 4 Concludes

QUICK LINKS