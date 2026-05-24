Gold Rate Today On 24 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Price Today Across the Middle East on May 24, 2026: Gold prices in the Gulf region were firm at the open on May 24, 2026, with no significant day-on-day changes in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait. The lack of price changes indicates that the bullion markets paused after the fluctuations attributed to global interest rate speculation, fluctuations in energy prices, and safe-haven buying.

Physical buying of gold in the region remains strong. Investors still look at gold as a hedge in their portfolios, in light of continuing political and macroeconomic volatility. In addition, buyers are closely monitoring interest rate movements when it comes to purchasing jewellery.

Gold Rate Today in UAE (Dubai & Abu Dhabi)

The UAE gold market has some of the most avid followers in the world, with buyers from Dubai and Abu Dhabi being among them. Gold rates were flat from the previous session on May 24. Jewellery and investment bar demand continues to support the market, although price action has cooled recently.

UAE Gold Price Today (AED per gram)

Gold Type Price Yesterday 24 Carat AED 543.25 AED 543.25 22 Carat AED 503.25 AED 503.25 21 Carat AED 482.50 AED 482.50 18 Carat AED 413.50 AED 413.50

Trend Watch: UAE gold prices have dropped from highs of over AED 570 for 24K gold in mid-May, indicating some cooling after a strong rally earlier this month.

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia Today

The Saudi Arabian bullion market also held steady in early trade. The Kingdom’s gold buying activity continues to be supported by demand for jewellery and interest in long-term wealth preservation.

Saudi Gold Price Today (SAR per gram)

Gold Type Price Yesterday 24 Carat SAR 560.00 SAR 560.00 22 Carat SAR 512.00 SAR 512.00 21 Carat SAR 489.00 SAR 489.00 18 Carat SAR 419.00 SAR 419.00

Gold Prices in Qatar Today

Gold prices in Qatar were flat as buyers continued to watch international bullion signals before making bigger purchases. Stable local prices could provide some respite for consumers looking to buy jewellery.

Qatar Gold Price Today (QAR per gram)

Gold Type Price Yesterday 24 Carat QAR 543.50 QAR 543.50 22 Carat QAR 501.00 QAR 501.00 21 Carat QAR 475.00 QAR 475.00 18 Carat QAR 410.00 QAR 410.00

Gold Rate Today In Oman

Oman’s gold market also saw little movement in line with the broader GCC bullion stability. Buyers are looking for price consolidation following volatility earlier this month.

Oman Gold Price Today (OMR per gram)

Gold Type Price Yesterday 24 Carat OMR 57.15 OMR 57.15 22 Carat OMR 53.35 OMR 53.35 21 Carat OMR 49.50 OMR 49.50 18 Carat OMR 42.20 OMR 42.20

Bahrain Gold Prices for Today

Bahrain’s bullion market remained unchanged with no change recorded across major purity categories. Festive buying and jewellery demand continue to be major drivers.

Bahrain Gold Price Today (BHD per gram)

Gold Type Price Yesterday 24 Carat BHD 55.30 BHD 55.30 22 Carat BHD 51.60 BHD 51.60 21 Carat BHD 49.20 BHD 49.20 18 Carat BHD 41.80 BHD 41.80

Today’s Gold Prices in Kuwait

Kuwait gold prices were stable in line with regional trends. Investors still view gold as a defensive allocation while consumers are eyeing entry points.

Kuwait Gold Price Today (KWD per gram)

Gold Type Price Yesterday 24 Carat KWD 45.34 KWD 45.34 22 Carat KWD 41.58 KWD 41.58 21 Carat KWD 39.67 KWD 39.67 18 Carat KWD 34.01 KWD 34.01

30-Day Gold Rate Trend In UAE: Check Historical 24K, 22K, 21K And 18K Gold Prices (AED Per Gram)

Date 24 Carat (AED) 24K (₹/g) 22 Carat (AED) 22K (₹/g) 21 Carat (AED) 21K (₹/g) 18 Carat (AED) 18K (₹/g) 24 May 2026 543.25 ₹14,159.10 503.25 ₹13,115 482.50 ₹12,575.95 413.50 ₹10,777.81 23 May 2026 543.25 ₹14,159.10 503.25 ₹13,115 ₹12,575.95 482.50 413.50 ₹10,777.81 22 May 2026 543.25 ₹14,159.10 503.00 ₹13,108.18 482.25 ₹12,569.44 413.50 ₹10,777.81 21 May 2026 547.50 ₹14,269.85 507.00 ₹13,212.42 486.00 ₹12,665.16 416.75 ₹10,862.11 20 May 2026 547.50 ₹14,269.85 507.00 ₹13,212.42 486.00 ₹12,665.16 416.75 ₹10,862.11 19 May 2026 542.25 ₹14,133.04 502.00 ₹13,082.12 481.25 ₹12,543.38 412.50 ₹10,751.25 18 May 2026 547.50 ₹14,269.85 507.00 ₹13,212.42 486.00 ₹12,665.16 416.75 ₹10,862.11 17 May 2026 547.00 ₹14,256.82 506.50 ₹13,199.39 485.75 ₹12,658.65 416.25 ₹10,849.08 16 May 2026 547.00 ₹14,256.82 506.50 ₹13,199.39 485.75 ₹12,658.65 416.25 ₹10,849.08 15 May 2026 549.75 ₹14,328.49 509.00 ₹13,264.54 488.00 ₹12,717.28 418.25 ₹10,901.23 14 May 2026 563.75 ₹14,693.38 522.00 ₹13,603.32 500.50 ₹13,043.03 429.00 ₹11,182.74 13 May 2026 563.75 ₹14,693.38 522.00 ₹13,603.32 500.50 ₹13,043.03 429.00 ₹11,182.74 12 May 2026 567.25 ₹14,784.59 525.25 ₹13,688.17 503.50 ₹13,121.21 431.75 ₹11,254.41 11 May 2026 570.75 ₹14,875.80 528.50 ₹13,773.01 506.75 ₹13,205.90 434.50 ₹11,326.07 10 May 2026 568.25 ₹14,810.20 526.25 ₹13,714.68 504.50 ₹13,147.27 432.50 ₹11,273.95 9 May 2026 568.25 ₹14,810.20 526.25 ₹13,714.68 504.50 ₹13,147.27 432.50 ₹11,273.95 8 May 2026 568.50 ₹14,816.71 526.50 ₹13,721.19 504.75 ₹13,153.79 432.75 ₹11,280.47 7 May 2026 565.00 ₹14,725.90 523.00 ₹13,629.38 501.50 ₹13,069.09 430.00 ₹11,205.80 6 May 2026 566.50 ₹14,764.99 524.50 ₹13,668.47 503.00 ₹13,108.18 431.00 ₹11,231.86 5 May 2026 548.50 ₹14,295.71 508.00 ₹13,238.48 487.00 ₹12,691.22 417.50 ₹10,881.05 4 May 2026 546.00 ₹14,230.11 505.50 ₹13,173.33 484.75 ₹12,632.58 415.50 ₹10,828.93

(Gold prices converted from AED to INR using 1 AED = ₹26.06 for reference purposes only, as of May 24, 2026.)

What’s Next for Gold Prices?

Traders of gold across the GCC are now looking at three key indicators: international spot gold prices, direction of the US dollar and trends in crude oil. The bullion price movements could also be influenced by volatility in global risk appetite and indications from central bankers as well as developments of geopolitics in coming sessions.

The market is in a state of wait and see but gold continues to trade at record-high price levels and buyers continue to be keen for right opportunities to step in.

Also Read: Gold And Silver Rates Today, 24 May, 2026: Gold Stays Above ₹1.5 Lakh On MCX; Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More Cities

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)