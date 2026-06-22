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Home > Middle east > Qatar Gas Plant Blast: Indians Among 13 Dead In Ras Laffan Explosion

Qatar Gas Plant Blast: Indians Among 13 Dead In Ras Laffan Explosion

A deadly explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG complex killed 13 people and injured 66, including several Indians. The blast occurred at the Barzan gas facility as operations resumed after disruptions caused by the Iran conflict, raising concerns over energy infrastructure and worker safety.

Indians among 13 killed in Qatar gas plant explosion (IMAGE: X)
Indians among 13 killed in Qatar gas plant explosion (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 20:22 IST

QATAR GAS PLANT EXPLOSION: Among the 13 people killed and 66 injured in an explosion Sunday evening at Qatar’s Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex were several Indians, as workers resumed operations after a missile attack by Iran earlier this year forced a postponemQatar LNG Blast: Indian Embassy Respondsent of the operations. It was a “technical accident” at the Barzan local gas supply facility, part of the huge Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar’s primary LNG production and export centre, said the Qatari authorities.

Qatar Gas Plant Explosion: Several Indians Among Victims

The blast came as output was being brought back at plants that were impacted during the Iran war, when energy exports were severely disrupted over the entire Gulf area. The Energy Ministry of Qatar reported the deaths of 13 people and 66 others injured. Police have not yet revealed the victims’ nationalities. The Indian Embassy in Doha, however, expressed concern over the incident, stating that several people have been injured and some reported missing.

Qatar Gas Plant Explosion: What really happened

The explosion shook windows and was heard in central Doha, more than 70 kilometres from the industrial complex, causing panic among people. Ras Laffan Industrial City is a hub for Qatar’s LNG operations, with a production capacity of 77 million metric tons per year.

During March, missiles were fired from Iran towards two important gas-processing facilities located within this industrial city, cutting down the 17 percent of Qatar’s LNG export capacity. Previously, QatarEnergy had announced that it would require up to five years to fix the damage caused to its infrastructure in these facilities. The war also led to the evacuation of around 10,000 workers from the offshore and onshore facilities.

Qatar houses one of the biggest military bases in the region for US forces and faced multiple attacks in the form of missiles and drones from the side of Iran during the ongoing war, which once held nearly 20 percent of global LNG supplies in the Gulf region before the resumption of exports. This explosion created a fireball which was even felt in Doha. Qatar has initiated investigations, but officials confirmed the continued operation of LNG export facilities amidst worries regarding global energy security.   

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Qatar Gas Plant Blast: Indians Among 13 Dead In Ras Laffan Explosion
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