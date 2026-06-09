UAE Gold Prices Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Gold Rates Update as 24K and 22K Prices Ease

People who buy gold in the United Arab Emirates are keeping an eye on what is happening with gold prices. This week gold prices went down a bit. Gold is still something that a lot of people want to buy in the United Arab Emirates. They like to buy gold in Dubais Gold Souk and in big stores in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Some experts think that the reason gold prices are going up and down is because of what’s happening with the economy around the world. They also think it is because of what’s happening in the Middle East and what might happen with interest rates in the United States. Even though gold prices went down a bit people still want to buy gold in the United Arab Emirates. This includes people who live there tourists and people who want to invest in gold. They like buying gold in the United Arab Emirates because the pricesre competitive and it is easy to see what they are paying for.

UAE Gold Prices Today

Today gold prices are much the same in all the big cities in the United Arab Emirates. There are some differences depending on who is selling the gold and what it costs to make it into something, like jewelry.

City 24K Gold (AED/gram) 22K Gold (AED/gram) 18K Gold (AED/gram) Dubai 521.75 483.00 397.00 Abu Dhabi 521.00 483.00 396.50 Sharjah 521.00 483.00 396.50 Ajman 521.00 483.00 396.50 Ras Al Khaimah 521.00 483.00 396.50 Fujairah 521.00 483.00 396.50 Umm Al Quwain 521.00 483.00 396.50

Gold prices can be a little different depending on what the jeweler’s charging and what kind of promotions they are offering.

Why Gold Prices Are Changing ?

The price of gold has gone down a bit because the economy in the US is doing well. People think interest rates will stay high for a while.. At the same time there are problems in the Gulf region that make people want to buy gold because it is a safe investment.

Gold is still a thing to buy when people are worried about the economy. Analysts say that investors are being careful because they are worried about inflation and the prices of things like food and gas going up and down.

Dubai Is Still A Great Place To Buy Gold

Dubai is still a place to buy gold because it has a big market for jewelry and the prices are competitive. The gold prices in Dubai are used as a guide for the rest of the UAE. They change based on what is happening in the global market.

When people visit Dubai they like to buy gold because there are a lot of designs to choose from and they might be able to get a refund on the tax they pay.

What People Should Know When Buying Gold?

People who buy gold should not just look at the price of gold. They should also think about the cost of making the jewelry and the tax they have to pay. While the price of gold is much the same everywhere in the UAE the final price of a piece of jewelry can be very different depending on who made it and what brand it is.

If people compare prices at stores they might be able to find a better deal especially if they are buying something expensive.

What Is Going To Happen To The Gold Market?

People who watch the gold market think that the price of gold will keep changing in the few weeks because of what is happening in the world. If there are problems in the Gulf region or if the US changes its monetary policy it could affect the price of gold.

For people who are investing in gold for the term it is still a good way to protect their money from inflation and economic problems. This means that people in the UAE will keep buying gold.