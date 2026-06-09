UAE Gold Prices Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Gold Rates Update as 24K and 22K Prices Ease

People who buy gold in the United Arab Emirates are keeping an eye on what is happening with gold prices. This week gold prices went down a bit. Gold is still something that a lot of people want to buy in the United Arab Emirates. They like to buy gold in Dubais Gold Souk and in big stores in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Some experts think that the reason gold prices are going up and down is because of what’s happening with the economy around the world. They also think it is because of what’s happening in the Middle East and what might happen with interest rates in the United States. Even though gold prices went down a bit people still want to buy gold in the United Arab Emirates. This includes people who live there tourists and people who want to invest in gold. They like buying gold in the United Arab Emirates because the pricesre competitive and it is easy to see what they are paying for.
UAE Gold Prices Today
Today gold prices are much the same in all the big cities in the United Arab Emirates. There are some differences depending on who is selling the gold and what it costs to make it into something, like jewelry.
|City
|24K Gold (AED/gram)
|22K Gold (AED/gram)
|18K Gold (AED/gram)
|Dubai
|521.75
|483.00
|397.00
|Abu Dhabi
|521.00
|483.00
|396.50
|Sharjah
|521.00
|483.00
|396.50
|Ajman
|521.00
|483.00
|396.50
|Ras Al Khaimah
|521.00
|483.00
|396.50
|Fujairah
|521.00
|483.00
|396.50
|Umm Al Quwain
|521.00
|483.00
|396.50
Why Gold Prices Are Changing ?
Dubai Is Still A Great Place To Buy Gold
What People Should Know When Buying Gold?
What Is Going To Happen To The Gold Market?
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