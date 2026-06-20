Why Has Iran Closed Strait of Hormuz Again Just Days After Reopening? JD Vance Denies, Says ‘No Evidence’

STRAIT OF HORMUZ SHUT: Iran has shut the Strait of Hormuz again. The announcement of closure was made by Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters on Saturday because of the failure of the United States to implement the first part of the MOU, which requires immediate cessation of hostilities and Israel’s continuing air strikes, even killing at least 16 people in recent attacks. The US-Iran MOU, signed electronically about June 18 by Presidents Trump and Pezeshkian, ended the US naval blockade of Iran, opened the strait for free passage for 60 days, unfroze the assets, suspended oil sanctions, and promised a $300 billion reconstruction fund, although Iran alleges that the crucial provisions, such as Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, were not met.

Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Again

Nevertheless, close to 20 ships used the route during the last day through Oman’s waters with Pakistan’s mediation and the increase in world oil prices due to the fear of resumption of conflicts. Iran’s highest joint military command states that the Strait of Hormuz is now closed because of the “US and Israeli violations” of the Memorandum of Understanding.

Israel is carrying out major air strikes all across southern Lebanon today, killing 16 people, even though the United States claims that the attacks should cease due to the new truce. Iran stated that it will refuse to negotiate until there is an end to attacks, withdrawal of Israel from southern Lebanon and other conditions met by the US, such as unfreezing of frozen funds and ending sanctions.

JD Vance says ‘no evidence’ of Hormuz closure

Following a military threat by Iran to block the Strait of Hormuz amid Israel’s attacks on Lebanon, the US vice president JD Vance in an interview with Fox News, says, “There’s no evidence that that strait is closed.”

JD Vance to Fox News: Trump told us to open the straits, and it has now happened. We actually got 16 million barrels of oil out of the Strait of Hormuz yesterday. That is a record, going back to even before the conflict started. pic.twitter.com/BORsGfESnB — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 20, 2026

United States Vice President JD Vance noted on Saturday that he plans to travel to Switzerland for talks with Iran, despite reports coming from Tehran’s high command stating that it will close the Strait of Hormuz due to ceasefire violations committed by the United States and Israel. The Mehr report came as Vance assured Fox News in an interview that the ceasefire agreement in the 14-point agreement signed by the United States and Tehran was holding.

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