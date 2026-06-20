Why India VISA, Passport Services Will Be Suspended in UAE for Five Days? Check Key Dates And Emergency Help

Indian passport, visa, and attestation services in the UAE will be on hold for five days, from June 26 to June 30, as India moves to a new outsourced provider for consular services. The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said that regular passport, visa, and attestation services will pick up again on July 1 under this new operator. Current service centres will stop taking new applications after they close on June 25, according to the Economic Times. Starting July 1, Al Hind Tours and Travel LLC will handle outsourced passport, visa, and consular services across the UAE. They’re stepping in for BLS International Services Ltd. and SGIVS Global, who were managing things before.

Indian Passport, Visa Services in UAE Suspended for 5 Days

During those five days, you won’t be able to book regular appointments for passport renewals, visa applications, or attestation services. But if you have an emergency, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai will still help with urgent passport, visa, and attestation cases.

Citizens will not be stranded due to the suspension, so emergency assistance will be provided during the duration of the suspension. The Indian missions can be contacted on an urgent basis through the following means: By Phone, WhatsApp, and e-mail.

Indian Embassy Issues Important Service Suspension Notice

According to the Economic Times, the embassy has urged those wishing to apply for the appointments to submit all the urgent documents needed before June 25 and adhere to official updates on the revised appointment process, service centres’ addresses and online booking.

Al Hind will release its new online portal on July 1. This new platform will be used to replace BLS and SGIVS booking systems.

The initiative is a major shift in the provision of Indian consular services in the UAE, and post-staff is looking forward to the new system’s implementation to ensure better access and efficiency. The new delivery of Indian consular services in the UAE is a positive development and will improve access and efficiency; post-staff is hopeful of the system’s implementation.

People applying for new passports and visas and for new attestation services with current services will have their applications for new passports and visas refused after June 25 at business hours, or earlier if applications are made late in the day, the embassy said.

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