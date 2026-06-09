Why Is Israel Installing A Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? Historical, Cultural Reasons Explained

Israel has announced plans to set up a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In Mumbai, Israel’s Consul General Yaniv Revach made the announcement last week during the commemoration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation, on June 6, 1674, known as Shiv Rajyabhishek Din. Israeli Ambassador to Maharashtra Revach has told the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis that the country is requesting his help “historically, artistically and from the design point of view” to make the memorial worthy of Shivaji’s legacy and he “as soon as I heard it I agreed to do it.”

Why is Israel installing a Shivaji statue?

Revach stated that the statue will boost people-to-people relations between Israel and India. “We know what the influence is and the importance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to India is. We want to create a big statue of the Maharaj and place it in Israel. It will not be merely a regular project; it is meant to be a project for the long haul that will bring people from India and Israel together, Revach told ANI.

He had earlier sent a letter to Fadnavis stating the idea of erecting a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Israel would be of great relevance: “We believe that a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Israel would serve as a symbol of the close ties between Israel and India, and be deeply significant for many reasons – especially in light of the historical connections of Maharashtra and the Indian Jewish community, many of whose descendants are active in Israeli society today.”

What is the indian jews connection with Israel?

The bond between the Indian Jews and Israel lies in Jewish history in India and the migration of Indian Jewry communities to Israel after it was founded in 1948. There have been several Jewish groups in India over the years. The three major ones include the Bene Israel from Maharashtra, Cochin Jews from Kerala and the Baghdadi Jews residing in urban areas like Mumbai and Kolkata. As opposed to other Jewish groups across the world, the Jews from India have historically lived without the threat of antisemitism and integrated into India’s social structure.

Since the founding of the State of Israel, thousands of Indian Jews have made Aliyah through the Law of Return that allows the settling of Jews in Israel. Many Bene Israel and Cochin Jews came to the country in the 1950s and 1960s, seeking identity and affiliation. It is estimated today that 70,000-85,000 Israeli citizens have Indian origin. In addition to maintaining Indian culture elements like the Marathi and Malayalam culture, cooking, music and celebrations, the Indian Jews provide a cultural link between India and Israel.

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