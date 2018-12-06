Champai South Assembly Elections 2018: Champai, located on the Indo-Myanmar border, is one of the eight districts in Mizoram with a population of more than 1.25 lakh. Christians constitute 98.17 of the total population, according to the 2011 population census.

Champai South Assembly Elections 2018: Champai, located on the Indo-Myanmar border, is one of the eight districts in Mizoram with a population of more than 1.25 lakh. Christians constitute 98.17 of the total population, according to the 2011 population census. Champai South is a high-profile seat as chief minister Lal Thanhawla is up against T J Lalnuntluanga of the Mizo National Front and C Lalremliana of the Zoram People’s Movement from this constituency. JH Rothuama of the Congress is the sitting MLA of the constituency. He had won the 2013 election by a margin of more than 5000 votes. Tuichang, Champhai North, East Tuipui and Lengteng are other constituencies that come under Champai district.

At present, the Congress INC holds 34 seats, while MNF has 5 in the 40-member assembly. One seat in the state is held by the Mizoram People’s Conference. Apart from Champai South, the chief minister is contesting from Serchhip. Both seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to topple Congress, which has been in power since 2008. However, the BJP is looking to expand its footprints in the state and be a kingmaker in the state.

The voting in the state was held on November 27 which saw a healthy voter turn out of more than 80 per cent. The elections result in Mizoram will have ramifications on next year’s Lok Sabha polls. Just to remind you, Mizoram is the only north-eastern state where Congress is in power. Mizo National Front, the main regional political outfit, is looking to topple the Congress which been in power since 2008.

The counting of votes in Mizoram will take place on December 11, along with four other states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

