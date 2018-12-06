Dampa Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Located in Mamit district, Dampa assembly constituency is a reserved seat. Just to inform you, 39 of the 40 seats in Mizoram are reserved for the scheduled tribe (ST). The Congress has fielded Lalrobiaka from this seat while Liansuama is contesting on Mizo National Front ticket.

Dampa Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Located in Mamit district, Dampa assembly constituency is a reserved seat. Just to inform you, 39 of the 40 seats in Mizoram are reserved for the scheduled tribe (ST). The Congress has fielded Lalrobiaka, who is the sitting MLA, from this seat while Liansuama is contesting on Mizo National Front ticket. A total of 209 candidates are in the fray for the 40 seats in Mizoram assembly. Congress’s Lal Thanhawla, who is contesting from two seats, has been the chief minister since 2008. Christians constitute around 87% of the state population.

The voting in Mizoram was held on November 27 and the state saw a healthy voter turnout with about 80 per cent. More than seven lakh voters had exercised their franchise across 1,164 polling booths across the state. There is a direct contest between the ruling Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF), which is the biggest regional outfit. Mizoram is the only north-eastern state where the Congress is in power.

The elections in Mizoram are crucial for the BJP as the saffron party aims to increase its footprint across the state. The party looks to do the same in Mizoram what it has done in other northeastern states.

The counting of votes in all five assembly constituencies – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram – will take place on December 11. The elections are being seen as a litmus test for Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

