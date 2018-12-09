Mizoram Assembly elections 2018 were successfully concluded on December 7, Friday, with an overwhelming voter turnout of over 80 per cent. All eyes are now set on December 11 when the counting of votes will be conducted and fates of several contesting parties will be decided. According to various exit poll data, the Congress is expected to be ousted from power in the state while Mizo National Front (MNF) is likely to form the government. The current chief minister of the state is Pu Lalthanhawla who has been long affiliated with the grand old party and has been serving as the head of the state since 2008.

As per ITV-Neta Exit Poll prediction, the MNF is bound to secure 16-20 seats and it can become interesting if there’s a hung verdict on the day of results. The Congress, which has enjoyed undisputed supremacy in the state since 2008, is on the verge of ouster. It is expected to garner 14-18 seats and might give competition to the MNF. Other parties in the state are expected to get 3-10 seats, according to the exit polls.

Back in 2013 Mizoram Assembly elections, nearly 81 per cent voters in the state turned out to cast their votes. The elections were held on November 25 and the results were declared on December 9. It was a familiar result in the state as Congress’ Pu Lalthanhawla once again won the elections with an impressive margin. The Congress garnered 44.6 per cent vote share while the MNF were runners-up with 28.7 per cent vote share.

The Congress secured 34 seats in the 40-seat Assembly and comfortably formed the government after surpassing the majority mark of 20 by a mile. The MNF won 5 seats while Mizoram People’s Conference (MPC) managed to win one constituency.

Here’s the complete list of winners from 2013 Mizoram Assembly elections:

Party Symbol Status Candidate Constituency name votes
INC Winner Lalrinmawia Ralte Hachhek (ST) 7852
INC Winner R. Romawia Aizawl North-I (ST) 5970
MPC Bulb * Winner Lalthanliana Aizawl North-II (ST) 6875
INC Winner Lal Thanzara Aizawl North-III (ST) 6262
INC Winner R. Lalrinawma Aizawl East-I 6221
INC Winner Lalsawta Aizawl East-II (ST) 4992
MNF Star* Winner K Sangthuama Aizawl West-I (ST) 6387
MNF Star* Winner Lalruatkima Aizawl West-II (ST) 6575
MNF Star* Winner Vanlalzawma Aizawl West-III (ST) 5765
INC Winner R. Vanlalvena Aizawl South-I (ST) 6463
INC Winner Lt. Col. Zosangzuala Aizawl South-II (ST) 6878
INC Winner Lalrobiaka Dampa (ST) 6172
INC Winner K. S. Thanga Aizawl South-III (ST) 6594
INC Winner H .Rohluna Lengteng (ST) 5682
INC Winner Lalrinliana Sailo Tuichang (ST) 6258
INC Winner T.T. Zothansanga Champhai North (ST) 5934
INC Winner Jh.Rothuama Champhai South (ST) 5203
INC Winner T. Sangkunga East Tuipui (ST) 4926
INC Winner Lal Thanhawla Serchhip (ST) 5719
MNF Star* Winner Er. Lalrinawma Tuikum (ST) 4467
INC Winner Lal Thanhawla Hrangturzo (ST) 5173
INC Winner John Siamkunga South Tuipui (ST) 4912
INC Winner John Rotluangliana Mamit (ST) 7798
INC Winner P.C. Lalthanliana Lunglei North (ST) 6168
INC Winner Joseph Lalhimpuia Lunglei East (ST) 5367
INC Winner Chalrosanga Ralte Lunglei West (ST) 5174
INC Winner S. Laldingliana Lunglei South (ST) 6230
INC Winner Zodintluanga Thorang (ST) 6423
INC Winner Nihar Kanti Chakma West Tuipui (ST) 6914
INC Winner Buddha Dhan Chakma Tuichawng (ST) 14626
INC Winner C.Ngunlianchunga Lawngtlai West (ST) 10323
INC Leading H.Zothangliana Lawngtlai East (ST) 7993
MNF Star* Winner Dr. K. Beichhua Saiha (ST) 7324
INC Winner Hmingdailova Khiangte Tuirial (ST) 5119
INC Winner Hiphei Palak (ST) 7256
INC Winner P.C. Zoram Sangliana Kolasib (ST) 6078
INC Winner K. Lalrinthanga Serlui (ST) 5664
INC Winner R. L. Pianmawia Tuivawl (ST) 5668
INC Winner Dr. Ngurdingliana Chalfilh (ST) 7174
INC Winner R Lalzirliana Tawi (ST) 5757

