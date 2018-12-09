Back in 2013 Mizoram Assembly elections, nearly 81 per cent voters in the state turned out to cast their votes. The elections were held on November 25 and the results were declared on December 9. It was a familiar result in the state as Congress' Pu Lalthanhawla once again won the elections with an impressive margin.

Mizoram Assembly elections 2018 were successfully concluded on December 7, Friday, with an overwhelming voter turnout of over 80 per cent. All eyes are now set on December 11 when the counting of votes will be conducted and fates of several contesting parties will be decided. According to various exit poll data, the Congress is expected to be ousted from power in the state while Mizo National Front (MNF) is likely to form the government. The current chief minister of the state is Pu Lalthanhawla who has been long affiliated with the grand old party and has been serving as the head of the state since 2008.

As per ITV-Neta Exit Poll prediction, the MNF is bound to secure 16-20 seats and it can become interesting if there’s a hung verdict on the day of results. The Congress, which has enjoyed undisputed supremacy in the state since 2008, is on the verge of ouster. It is expected to garner 14-18 seats and might give competition to the MNF. Other parties in the state are expected to get 3-10 seats, according to the exit polls.

Back in 2013 Mizoram Assembly elections, nearly 81 per cent voters in the state turned out to cast their votes. The elections were held on November 25 and the results were declared on December 9. It was a familiar result in the state as Congress’ Pu Lalthanhawla once again won the elections with an impressive margin. The Congress garnered 44.6 per cent vote share while the MNF were runners-up with 28.7 per cent vote share.

The Congress secured 34 seats in the 40-seat Assembly and comfortably formed the government after surpassing the majority mark of 20 by a mile. The MNF won 5 seats while Mizoram People’s Conference (MPC) managed to win one constituency.

Here’s the complete list of winners from 2013 Mizoram Assembly elections:

