Mizoram Assembly elections results 2018: The Mizo National Front (MNF) garnered victory on Tuesday, December 11, after a decade in Mizoram in state assembly elections 2018, with as many as 26 seats, as per media reports. MNF's Lal Chhandama Ralte defeated Congress heavyweight RL Pianmawia from Tuivawl constituency by just 3 votes, as per the official website of Election Commission.

The MFN has returned to power in Mizoram after a decade by ousting the Congress from power in the state. MNF chief and its chief ministerial candidate Zoramthanga was elected for his fifth term from the Aizawl east seat, as per media reports. While counting is still underway in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Meanwhile, the five-time Mizoram chief minister Lal Thanhwala lost both the constituencies-Serchhip and Champhai South to regional parties-MNF and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM).

On the other hand, the BJP’s Buddha Dhan Chakma, who lately joined the saffron party, won in Chakma tribal-dominated Tuichawng constituency by defeating an MNF candidate by 1,594 votes, however the party could not manage to transcend its footprint in the Christian-majority state.

Besides this, five independent candidates managed to win the Mizoram assembly polls 2018. While ZPM supremo and security in-charge of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, Lalduhoma defeated the incumbent Thanhawla in Serchhip by as many as 410 votes.

Though Congress lost in its last Northeastern bastion, the Rahul Gandhi-led party is likely to form a government in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, while in MAdhya Pradesh there seems a tough battle between BJP and the Congress.

While the Election Commission of India has not yet declared the results for the above mentioned states. The results will be a deciding factor fir the BJP ahead of 2019 General elections 2018.

