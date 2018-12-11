Mizoram elections results 2018 LIVE updates: Mizoram Assembly elections 2018 were conducted on November 28 and the counting of votes will be held on December 11, Tuesday. The Congress is the ruling party in the state and there is a strong sense among political pundits that Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalthanhawla, who has held the post since 2008, might pave way for a new leadership. The front-runner to form the government in the state is Mizo National Front (MNF) under the leadership of Zoramthanga. The tenure of 40-seat Mizoram Assembly will end on December 15, 2018.
During the 2018 Mizoram Assembly elections, over 80 per cent voter turnout was registered. According to exit poll data, the MNF is likely to emerge as the single largest party in the state while the Congress is expected to trail the MNF closely. The seat count that has been predicted for the MNF is 16-20 while the Congress has been touted to garner 14-18 seats. Other parties are expected to secure 3-10 seats.
If the exit poll predictions are taken into consideration, then there is very much likelihood of a hung verdict in the state. It will then be interesting how the two big contestants -the Congress and the MNF – will fare in a hung assembly situation. It should be noted that the Congress has contested elections alone while the MNF is a partner in NDA.
Live Updates
Mizoram Assembly elections 2018: Leads Congress 2, MNF 1+
The first lead ins came from Congress, 2 and MNF 1+. It seems like the battle is going to be between the Congress and MNF. Other main contenders in the fray are BJP and ZPM
EC official of Mizoram says counting begins in Mizoram
Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer Ashish Kundra on Monday said counting of votes hav begun in 40-members Mizoram amid tight vigil. Overall voter turnout was 80.52% on November 28. The results will be a deciding factor for as many as 209 high-profile candidates.
EC deploys almost 1400 officials to observe the counting process for Mizoram Assembly polls 2018
The EC has set up 40 counting halls in more than 13 counting centres in Mizoram. Officials have been deployed at various centre to monitor all the counting centres. Media reports say almost 1400 officials will be part of the counting process in as many as 40 counting halls.
Will MNF stump Congress in Mizoram Assembly polls 2018?
Exit polls have predicted an anti-incumbency wave for the Congress. The Mizo National Front is apparently trailing behind the Congress. There were also predictions which said MNF might be garner the maximum votes.
Voting to begin at 8 am for Mizoram Assembly polls 2018
Visuals of counting were shared by news agency ANI from a centre in Aizawl, Counting of votes for Mizoram assemble polls 2018 will commence at 8 am today.
Visuals from outside a counting centre in Aizawl. Counting of votes for #MizoramAssemblyElections2018 will start at 8 am today. pic.twitter.com/BB2jxdz0mI— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018
CM Thanhawla is contesting from Sercchip, likely to face massive battle from here
Important seat include Serchhip, which is the home turf od CM Thanhawla. He is also contesting from Champhai South assembly seat. Sercchip remains the key constituency, where Thanhawla is been challenged by many Opposition candidates.
At same time, the BJP is looking to expand its base in the northeast state and has fielded 39 candidates for the 40 assembly seats of Mizoram. Lately, it won with a massive mandate in Tripura, setting aside a perennial rule of the Left government.
The showdown is mainly between Mizoram Chief Minister and Congress leader Lal Thanhawla and Mizo National Front's Zoramthanga. Meanwhile, Mizoram is the only Northeastern state where the BJP has not been in power and has been ruled by the Congress.
The main two parties in the Christian-majority state-Mizo National Front and the Congress-have objected to this citing rules and guidelines. While the ZPM has dismissed the allegations. It remains to be seen which regional party garners victory in the state.
The ZPM has fielded 27 candidates, but has not registered as a political party with the Election Commission of India. Media reports have said that all its candidates have contested as Independent candidates but with a common symbol.
The results of Mizoram Assembly elections 2018 will be announced on Tuesday, December 11. According to exit polls, the Northeastern state might witness a fractured assembly. In such a case, Zoram People's Movement, the regional party may be the Kingmaker.