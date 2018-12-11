Mizoram elections results 2018 LIVE updates: The first lead ins came from Congress with 2 seats and MNF with 3. The showdown is mainly between Congress and MFN. The results will be a deciding factor for the Congress, as it has ruled in the Christian-majority state for almost a decade. Exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in the state. In case if that is true, Zoram People's Movement could play a bigger role than other regional parties. Mizoram election 2018 results live updates, Mizoram Assembly election results 2018, 2018 Vidhan Sabha election results live, Mizoram Election 2018 live results

Mizoram elections results 2018 LIVE updates: Mizoram Assembly elections 2018 were conducted on November 28 and the counting of votes will be held on December 11, Tuesday. The Congress is the ruling party in the state and there is a strong sense among political pundits that Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalthanhawla, who has held the post since 2008, might pave way for a new leadership. The front-runner to form the government in the state is Mizo National Front (MNF) under the leadership of Zoramthanga. The tenure of 40-seat Mizoram Assembly will end on December 15, 2018.

During the 2018 Mizoram Assembly elections, over 80 per cent voter turnout was registered. According to exit poll data, the MNF is likely to emerge as the single largest party in the state while the Congress is expected to trail the MNF closely. The seat count that has been predicted for the MNF is 16-20 while the Congress has been touted to garner 14-18 seats. Other parties are expected to secure 3-10 seats.

If the exit poll predictions are taken into consideration, then there is very much likelihood of a hung verdict in the state. It will then be interesting how the two big contestants -the Congress and the MNF – will fare in a hung assembly situation. It should be noted that the Congress has contested elections alone while the MNF is a partner in NDA.