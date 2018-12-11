Mizoram Election Commission official results LIVE updates: While counting is still underway in Mizoram along with four other states, the five-time Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla has lost from both of the seats-Serchhip and Champhai South. While in Serchhip to Zoram People’s Movement’s (ZPM) Lalduhoma, in Champhai South he was defeated TJ Lalnuntluanga of Mizo National Front.
The Congress has been in power in the state for a decade, and now is likely to lose to the regional party-MNF. Since 2016, the BJP garnered victory in innumerable northeastern states such as Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya and others. This time there are speculations that Congress will lose not to the saffron party, but to MNF.
While as per the exit polls, there would be a hung assembly in the state with a thing line between Congress and MNF vote share. In that case, another regional party-Zoram People’s Movement is likely to be the kingmaker in the state, just like Kumarasway’s Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka assembly elections 2017.
The MNF has been out of power in Mizoram for more than 10 years, however along with other regional parties it has been optimistic abut the victory.
Reacting to the latest development, former chief minister Zoramthanga said he has a strong belief that he does not need any party, particularly the BJP to form a government in the state.
When asked about the anti-incumbency factor in Mizoram, Congress leader said the Opposition clearly does not have anything to point on us, there is no scope of anti-incumbency wave in the state.
Congress to lose to MNF
The Mizo National Front is reportedly celebrating and gearing up to form a government in Mizoram after as long as 10 years as it emerged as the front-runner in the Mizoram Assembly elections 2018. The state went to polls on November 28 with more than 80% of turnout
BJP only wins 3 seats in Mizoram, counting still underway
The BJP has till now only managed to win 3 seats out of 40 in the Christian-majority state. The magic which transcended in Tripura against the Left government seems to lose ground in case of Mizoram for the BJP.
Congress to lose its last Northeastern bastion
As per the latest updates, the Mizo National Front has bagged 27 seats, while Congress has managed to win 9-10 seats. Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla lost from both constituencies-Serchhip and Champhai South. While counting is still underway in Mizoram along with four other states.