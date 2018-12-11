eciresults.nic.in, ECI Election Results 2018, Mizoram Election Commission official results LIVE updates: Five-time Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla lost key constituencies-Champhai South and Serchhip on Tuesday, December 11, in Mizoram Assembly elections 2018. While counting is still underway in Mizoram along with 4 other states, MNF has till now bagged 27 seats, while Congress is stuck with 11.

The Congress has been in power in the state for a decade, and now is likely to lose to the regional party-MNF. Since 2016, the BJP garnered victory in innumerable northeastern states such as Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya and others. This time there are speculations that Congress will lose not to the saffron party, but to MNF.

While as per the exit polls, there would be a hung assembly in the state with a thing line between Congress and MNF vote share. In that case, another regional party-Zoram People’s Movement is likely to be the kingmaker in the state, just like Kumarasway’s Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka assembly elections 2017.

The MNF has been out of power in Mizoram for more than 10 years, however along with other regional parties it has been optimistic abut the victory.

Reacting to the latest development, former chief minister Zoramthanga said he has a strong belief that he does not need any party, particularly the BJP to form a government in the state.

When asked about the anti-incumbency factor in Mizoram, Congress leader said the Opposition clearly does not have anything to point on us, there is no scope of anti-incumbency wave in the state.