Mizoram Elections 2018 exit poll Live Updates: According to the reports on the exit poll 2018 Mizo National Front is seen in a strong position and is likely to form the next government in the state. In Mizoram, the exit polls conducted by Republic-C-Voter shows the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), headed by Zoramthanga, getting 16-20 seats. It has predicted 14-18 seats for the Congress while 3-10 seats for remaining parties. There are 40 seats in the Mizoram Assembly.

The results of Mizoram and other five key states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan will be declared on December 11. Taking political analysts into account, the BJP is having a little edge in Mizoram due to the anti-incumbency factor and a fact that Congress had been consistently winning the elections.

The 2013 elections were held on December 9. The Indian National Congress won a majority of votes. It won 34 out of 40 seats. While Mizo National Front and Mizoram People’s Conference won 5 seats and 1 seat, respectively. As per the statistics, 81% of eligible voters turned out to vote.

The elections have finally been ended today, however, the final results will out on December 11 and will know who will rule the state for the coming years.

2013 Congress-BJP-MNF Game Statistics

Since 2013, BJP’s performance has not been impressive. It did not even win a single seat in Mizoram. Presently, it is contesting 39 seats in 2018. Most disappointing is that being a largest party and a part of the NDA alliance in the centre, MNF is going alone in the assembly elections after denying allegations of a post-poll alliance with BJP.

Besides that, the tables have been turned for Congress’ Thanhawala as consecutively for five years. he was facing an intense competition from the opponents and former CM of Mizo National Front, and ZPM Zoramthanga.

MNF campaigning strategy

Mizo National Front leader Chief Minister and former secessionist Zoramthanga is leading the party.

There is anti-incumbency of the party for several years. At the same time, there are various prominent leaders of Congress have joined the MNF.

Although the Opposition is constantly calling MNF a ‘proxy’ of BJP as it is part of NDA and Northeast Democratic Alliance, however, the MNF leader Zoramthanga has constantly maintained a stand that he is against BJP and Hindutva.

Congress’ campaign strategy didn’t work this time

Congress had been in power in the northeastern state Mizoram, the mode of campaigning in the assembly elections in 2008 and 2013 had been common. The candidates of a constituency were sharing a stage. Public meetings and door-to-door canvassing organised in villages under the close supervision of the local forums of the Mizoram People’s Forum (MPF) had been the major highlights.