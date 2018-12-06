Serchhip constituency Assembly elections 2018: Serchhip, located 112 km away from state capital Aizawal, is a reserved constituency and comes under Mizoram's Serchhip district. The district has the highest literacy rate all over the country. It is said to be Congress' bastion as the party has been winning the constituency since the 2003 Assembly elections.

Serchhip constituency Assembly elections 2018: Serchhip, located 112 km away from state capital Aizawal, is a reserved constituency and comes under Mizoram’s Serchhip district. The district has the highest literacy rate all over the country. It is said to be Congress’ bastion as the party has been winning the constituency since the 2003 Assembly elections. Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla has successfully contested the assembly elections from the constituency in 1984, 1987, 1989, 1993, 2003, 2008, 2013. The incumbent MLA Lal Thanhawla is being challenged by Lal Thanhawla of Mizo National Front from this high-profile seat.

The 71-year-old politician had received 41.48 per cent votes in 2013 elections. The chief minister had wrested this seat by a narrow margin of 734 votes. Besides Servhhip, the chief minister is fighting assembly election from Champai South constituency. The MNF, which is the largest regional outfit, is seeking to topple Congress from the state. The Congress has been in power in the state since 2008. It is facing anti-incumbency in the state. The Congress currently holds 34 seats in 40-member assembly.

On the other hand, the BJP will try to register its presence in Mizoram as it had significantly done well other in other north-eastern states. Just to remind you, MNF is a part of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

The assembly elections in Mizoram was held on November 28 and the counting of votes will take place on December 11. Apart from this north-eastern state, the counting will be held in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. Given the high stakes for BJP, the elections in these five states are being seen as semifinal before crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

