The Andhra Pradesh government has come up with a scheme called the 'YSR BIMA' to provide security to the families who are facing financial issues due to the lack of insurance coverage.

The lack of financial security has been haunting BPL families in the country since independence. The primary bread earner, working in the unorganised sector, losing his/her life is the worst nightmare for almost all of these families which struggle to make ends, meet more often than not. The financial turmoil that the family is subjected to, in case of such eventuality is unfathomable.

During his Padayatra , the CM came across scores of citizens who were facing such issues due to the lack of insurance coverage. In order to solve the disturbing problem , thereby providing security to these families in need, the Andhra Pradesh government has come up with a scheme called the ‘YSR BIMA’.

The scheme will cover a total of 1.41 crore ‘Primary Bread Earners’ of BPL families, belonging to the unorganised sector. It is very important to note that this is the first time that the state government will be single handedly funding the insurance scheme. The estimated value of the premium being payed by the Government at this point in time is 510 crores. The amount is expected to go up further as the number of beneficiaries is expected to increase within a few days, once the bank accounts of some of the eligible citizens are operationalised.

Also Read: Active Covid-19 cases in India fall below 10%; 75% new confirmed cases concentrated in 10 states and UTs

Also Read: Telangana floods: Kejriwal dials KCR, announces Rs 15 crore donation

CATEGORY-WISE COVERAGE

– Accidental Death & Total Permanent Disability ( Age : 18-50 ) = 5 lakh.

– Accidental Death & Total Permanent Disability ( Age : 51-70 ) = 3 lakh.

– Natural Death ( Age : 18-50 ) = 2 lakh

– Partial Permanently Disability dus to an accident ( Age : 18-70 ) = 1.5 lakh.

The Government assures that the claim amount will be deposited into the linked bank account within 15 days of the claim being made.

Also Read: ‘Unfortunate’: Rahul Gandhi condemns Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ remark, latter refuses to apologise