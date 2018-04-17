After Department of Economic Affairs issued a public statement assuring people about the adequate currency in ATMs and how government is taking immediate measures to address the non-functional ATMs, TMC leader Derek O'Brien tore into the government and called the current cash crunch a financial emergency.

In a bid to contain the uproar over cash crunch across the country, several ministries, departments and leaders affiliated with the Central government have come out assuring people that the situation of cashless ATMs is being tackled with immediate effect. However, the opposition is less than amused about the assurances given by BJP. After Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the government and PM Modi, Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Derek O’Brien lambasted the BJP regime.

Derek O’Brien called the ongoing cash crunch a financial emergency. While speaking to media on Tuesday, the TMC leader said that promises were made during the time of demonetisation as well but PM Modi and his government never delivered on them. “PM Modi had said that everything will be fine in 50 days, but it has now been more than 1.5 years, and there is still a cash crunch,” he added.

Derek’s comments came minutes after Department of Economic Affairs issued a public statement over cash crunch. The statement read, “Government of India would like to assure that there have been adequate supply of currency notes which have met entire demand so far. It would also like to assure it would be supplying adequate currency notes to meet even higher demand in coming days/months. The government is taking all steps to ensure that ATMs are supplied with cash and to get non-functional ATMs normalised at the earliest.”

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on PM Modi accusing him of destroying the banking system in the country. The Congress president also said that PM Modi filled the pockets of billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi with the hard-earned money of people in the name of demonetisation. He also dared the BJP leader to confront him in Parliament for 15 minutes.

