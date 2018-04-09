Dum Dum cantonment railway line area in Kolkata was rocked by an explosion that left one person severally injured. After the massive explosion was reported, the concerned Bengal authorities rushed to spot and launched rescue operations to help the injured people. Later, the authorities also carried out search operations in the area following which they recovered ten crude bombs from the explosion spot.

On Monday morning, the Dum Dum cantonment railway line area in Kolkata was rocked by an explosion that left one person severally injured. Reports suggest that there was a ruckus in the area following the blast. After the massive explosion was reported, the concerned Bengal authorities rushed to spot and launched rescue operations to help the injured people. Later, the authorities also carried out search operations in the area following which they recovered ten crude bombs from the explosion spot.

Reports suggest that Bengal Police along with Railway security services are present at the incident spot and are carrying out combing operations. The person injured in the explosion was later identified as a ragpicker who had mistakenly picked up the bomb that later exploded. The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the people present at the spot of explosion. Reports suggest that police are investigating and trying to find if these bombs had any links with the upcoming Panchayat elections in the state. As per reports, the following explosion comes just two days after a bomb was recovered from an under-construction metro tunnel in Kolkata on Saturday. The authorities had recovered the bomb from Subhas Sarovar under-construction metro tunnel.

#SpotVisuals Explosion on Kolkata's Dum Dum cantonment railway line. Ten crude bombs recovered at the spot of the explosion, police and railway police present at the spot. One person critically. pic.twitter.com/EGWk8rFpDi — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018

Recently the sate of Bengal witnessed a series of violent incidents where several lives were lost. The opposition of the state had constantly been accusing the ruling TMC government of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of using tactics to subvert the democratic process.

