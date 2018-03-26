Reports suggest that the deceased was attacked by a group of BJP-backed Bajrang Dal activists while he was relieving himself in a pond near the village on Sunday. The clashes broke out as the police tried to stop the activists from taking out the Ram Navami rally with weapons. Mamata Banerjee government had banned the weapons during religious rallies in the state. The following ban drew massive criticism from BJP.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) unmatched efforts to mark the occasion of Ram Navami in Bengal have resulted in the death of a 55-year-old man and have left at least five senior police personnel severely injured. The deceased was later identified has Sheikh Shahjahana native of Purulia’s Bhursa village in Bengal. Reports suggest that the deceased was attacked by a group of BJP-backed Bajrang Dal activists while he was relieving himself near the village. The four injured police officer’s included DSP (headquarters) Subrata Kumar Pal, that was also attacked by activists when they tried to intervene in the matter.

Commenting on the condition of the injured police officers, ADG (law and order), Anuj Sharma said that Pal along with another constable are said to be in a serious condition and are being treated at a hospital in Kolkata. Reports suggest that the clash broke out after the BJP backed group of activists were stopped by the police in Beldi Village from bringing arms in a Ram Navami rally. The Bengal government-led by Mamata Banerjee had banned the carrying of weapons like sword during religious rallies. The following ban drew massive criticism from all right-wingers along with BJP.

Talking to HT Purulia superintendent of Police Joy Biswas said that the following clash broke out when police tried to stop an armed procession of the rally being taken out by the Bajrang Dal activists. “Sahajhan, along with some other villagers, got trapped in the clash in which he received fatal injuries. He was rushed to a district hospital, where he was declared dead on Sunday afternoon,” offer added. Currently, 17 people have been detained by the police in the matter and investigations are underway. The tensions over the Ram Navmi rallies erupted after BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said that they will be bringing out processions with swords, tridents and mace throughout the state. Later, Dilip Ghosh was briefly seen with a sword and BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha brandished a weapon in the Ram Navami rally.

