The state government of Haryana is all set to welcome the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah. As the reports suggest, over one lakh bikers will participate in the mega rally in Haryana’s Jind. Security arrangements are on the roll to avoid any chaotic situation. As many as 100 companies of central forces and 250 companies of Haryana Police have been deployed against the threat by opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) to show black flags as a mark of a protest. “The BJP chief’s rally looks like preparation of war rather than a rally and we are not amused by such kind of security arrangements said, Satish Nandal INLD spokesperson

On Thursday, Haryana Cheif Minister Manohar Lal Khattar himself rode a bike to review the arrangements for “Yuva Hunkar Rally” which will be addressed by BJP chief Amit Shah. Khattar was also accompanied by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister OP Dhankar and others. The mega rally can also be seen as a beginning for 2019 Lok Sabha Assembly elections. According to sources, Shah will arrive in Jind from Delhi and Haryana CM Khattar will arrive from Chandigarh. Both of them will reach the venue in separate helicopters. Khattar and shah will ride the bikes to the venue, followed by other participant bikers.

Former Janta Dal-United minister Sharad Yadav said BJP organising a mega rally in Haryana’s Jind is just a political stunt and will not benefit the nation. Haryana AAP chief Naveen Jaihind, in a statement, said he will present ‘pakodas’ to BJP chief shah over their failure of providing jobs to lakhs of youth in past three years. A group of BJP workers from Asandh constituency of Karnal district will dress up in Haryana ‘pagris’ which will be a mark of respect to the BJP chief.