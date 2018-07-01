As the BJP commemorated 1st year of the rolling out of Goods and Services Tax on Sunday, July 1, at the Ambedkar International Centre, Delhi, to mark the very 1st anniversary of the launch of the new indirect taxation regime, many BJP leaders on their Twitter handle congratulated the nation on the completion of 1 year of GST. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other Union minister congratulated the country on the 1st anniversary of the implementation of the GST. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said many other there have benefited for this tax policy and it has helped to consolidate Indian cooperative federalism and was constructed to abolish ‘Inspector Raj’.

Hailing the implementation of GST, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that there was an upsurge of 18% in direct taxes collections last year, thanks to GST and demonetisation. In the last 4 years of NDA government, there has been an increase of 1.5% in all taxes, he added.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who has now taken charge of finance ministry untill Jaitly recovers from a kidney transplant surgery said, GST is a prototype of collaborative and cooperative federalism. Goyal further said that his government would be persistent in making us tough decisions for the welfare of the country.

While the BJP marked the 1 year anniversary of GST, Congress was quick to rebuke the tax with a different full form, titled Grossly Scary Tax and said that the promise of ‘single tax GST’ still remains a far-fetched dream.

Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it remains as Grossly Scary Tax for many traders, farmers, shopkeepers and businessmen as various returns, various rules and regulations and multiple tax slabs have only made the life of ordinary people complex.

 

