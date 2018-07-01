The Centre celebrated the 1st anniversary of Good and Services Tax, indirect tax regime, on Sunday, July 1, calling it as an epitome of cooperative federalism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other Union minister congratulated the country on the occasion. On the other hand, Congress lambasted the ruling BJP and referred to GST as 'Grossly Scary Tax' and said the promise of a 'single tax GST' still remains a distant dream.

The BJP celebrated 1 year of GST at the the Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi

As the BJP commemorated 1st year of the rolling out of Goods and Services Tax on Sunday, July 1, at the Ambedkar International Centre, Delhi, to mark the very 1st anniversary of the launch of the new indirect taxation regime, many BJP leaders on their Twitter handle congratulated the nation on the completion of 1 year of GST. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other Union minister congratulated the country on the 1st anniversary of the implementation of the GST. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said many other there have benefited for this tax policy and it has helped to consolidate Indian cooperative federalism and was constructed to abolish ‘Inspector Raj’.

Hailing the implementation of GST, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that there was an upsurge of 18% in direct taxes collections last year, thanks to GST and demonetisation. In the last 4 years of NDA government, there has been an increase of 1.5% in all taxes, he added.

ALSO READ: GST first anniversary: Congress calls GST a Grossly Scary Tax for traders

It has been one year since the country’s switchover to a new indirect taxation system – the Good and Services Tax. One single tax replaced seventeen taxes and multiple cesses imposed by the Central and the State Governments. #GSTForNewIndia — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) July 1, 2018

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who has now taken charge of finance ministry untill Jaitly recovers from a kidney transplant surgery said, GST is a prototype of collaborative and cooperative federalism. Goyal further said that his government would be persistent in making us tough decisions for the welfare of the country.

The biggest change brought forth by GST is transparency. Earlier people did know exactly how much tax they were paying on consumables due to different taxes at different rates at different places. #GST has changed that: FM @PiyushGoyal #GSTForNewIndia #GSTDay pic.twitter.com/FvzqdsbWIH — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 1, 2018

Congratulate the Nation on completion of one year of GST – the most transformative tax reform in India ever. One Nation, One Tax and One Market due to GST has led to economic growth, simplicity for people and transparency in the economy #GSTforNewIndia — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 1, 2018

Spoke at the GST Day Ceremony in New Delhi about how this pathbreaking reform is transforming the lives of 125 crore Indians. #GSTforNewIndia pic.twitter.com/8g5UJENtUi — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 1, 2018

India’s biggest tax reform implemented by visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi completes one year. GST has simplified taxation, brought transparency in economy and fueled growth. #GSTForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/7FSMlZezsn — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 1, 2018

One year of GST: one year of growth, simplicity, transparency. With no more cascading taxes, increased opportunities for SMEs & better productivity, #GSTForNewIndia is all set to propel the nation to ever better growth rates. pic.twitter.com/Njtvu1eUhQ — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 1, 2018

While the BJP marked the 1 year anniversary of GST, Congress was quick to rebuke the tax with a different full form, titled Grossly Scary Tax and said that the promise of ‘single tax GST’ still remains a far-fetched dream.

Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it remains as Grossly Scary Tax for many traders, farmers, shopkeepers and businessmen as various returns, various rules and regulations and multiple tax slabs have only made the life of ordinary people complex.

5/n

Out of 111 lakh registered businesses under #GST, not more then 50% have been able to file GST returns. Ambiguity, complication, deficiency of IT infrastructure remains a major challenge. GST collections remain at an average of 90K Cr against the target of 1.25K Cr per month. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 30, 2018

3/n

To determine #GST itself is frightening.

Steps-

1. Every Taxpayer has to search a ‘Code Book’ running into 438 pages with 18,036 categories.

2. Out of 7 Tax Slabs,applicable slab has to be found.

3. Add all State Cesses.

4. Add Supply chain incentives.

5. Calculate GST. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 30, 2018

#GST completes 1 Year at 12’O Clock tonight, it remains ‘Grossly Scary Tax’ for millions of traders, shopkeepers & businessmen. No wonder #GST’s more popular description is ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ then ‘Genuine & Simple Tax’ that it was meant to be.

1/n — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 30, 2018

ALSO READ: Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian resigns citing personal reasons

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More