10 Changes the New Criminal Laws Have Brought in India's Legal System. Explained

The new criminal laws starting from July 1 are under effect now.

And you would want to know what the changes are, The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will bring by replacing the old Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act.

Follows are the changes: 10 points

1. Judgments in criminal cases have to be rendered 45 days following the conclusion of the trial. Within sixty days following the initial hearing, charges must be filed. To guarantee the security and cooperation of witnesses, all state governments are required to put in place witness protection programs.

2. A female police officer will record statements from rape victims while the victim’s guardian or family is present. The deadline for completing medical reports is seven days.

3. Crimes against women and children are covered under a new chapter in the legislation. A child being bought or sold is considered a horrible crime with harsh punishments. A kid who is gang-raped may receive a life sentence or the death penalty.

4. current law contains penalties for situations in which women are deserted after being duped by fictitious marriage offers.

5. Within ninety days, victims of crimes against women are entitled to regular case updates. Free first-aid or medical care must be given to victims of crimes against women and children at all hospitals.

6. Within 14 days, copies of the police report, charge sheet, statements, confessions, and other documents are due to both the victim and the accused. A court may adjourn for a maximum of two times in order to prevent needless delays in case hearings.

7. It is no longer necessary to attend a police station to report an incident; instead, reports can be made electronically. Since the implementation of Zero FIR, anyone, regardless of jurisdiction, can file a First Information Report at any police station.

8. An individual who has been arrested is entitled to notify someone of their choice about their circumstances in order to get prompt assistance. Police stations and district offices will prominently post arrest details so that friends and family can easily access them.

9. Forensic specialists are now required to visit crime scenes in order to gather evidence in cases of significant offenses.

10. Transgender individuals are now included in the definition of “gender”. When feasible, a female magistrate should record victim statements for specific offenses against women.

If unavailable, a male magistrate must record the statement in the presence of a woman. Statements related to rape must be recorded through audio-video means.

