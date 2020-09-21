A three-storey building collapsed on Monday in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. The incident happened at around 3.40 a.m. on September 21, sources suggested that the building was around 40 years old and around 20 families lived inside the building.

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): At least ten people lost their lives and five were rescued after a three-storey building collapsed in Patel Compound area here on early Monday morning, according to Thane Municipal Corporation. Around 25 people are still fear trapped in the debris.

The incident happened at around 3:40 am. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police teams have reached the spot. The rescue operation is currently on. The NDRF said that as many as 20 people were rescued by the locals, while 20-25 people were still feared trapped in the debris as per initial information.

There were around 20 families that were living inside the building that collapsed early in the morning. The building was in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra and was reportedly 40 years old.

A rescue operation is currently underway and more details on the same are awaited. The fire brigade, police teams and the NDRF teams reached the spot to carry out the rescue opertion.

