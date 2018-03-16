Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the northeastern state of Manipur on Friday (March 16) said that around 2,000 jobs will be created after his government sanctioned two out of ten India Reserve Battalions for Manipur. The government is putting effort into transforming the development and infrastructure in the Northeastern region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flown to the North Eastern state of Manipur, where he addressed a public gathering in Imphal today. The Prime Minister has inaugurated the 105th Session of Indian Science Congress in the state, where 5,000 delegations including three Noble laureates and Public Relations Officer Ganesh Sethi of Manipur University, attended the event. While it has been 4 years for the Narendra Modi–led government to be in power at the centre, the government has on several occasions have pitched their development agenda in the north-eastern states.

During his speech, focusing on the drastic inconvenience of the youths, Narendra Modi said that ten India Reserve Battalions for the states of North East including two battalions for Manipur, which will create jobs for about 2,000 youth in the state has been sanctioned by the Government of India. Talking about rail connectivity, the Prime Minister said that 7 out of 8 states in the Nort Eastern region has rail connectivity and projects are ongoing for the other remaining state capitals, including Imphal to broad gauge network.

Moreover, backlashing the opposition, Narendra Modi said, “The former government’s policies and decisions brought immense negativity in the society. However, this has now been changed by CM Biren Singh. Whether it is law and order, corruptions or transparency, the Manipur government is steadily working on each front.”

Meanwhile, the government is planning on providing the youth with modern facilities to develop their skills. Rs 500 crore have been funded by the government to establish a skilling institution. Government is set to provide sports training for which Rs 5,00,000 will be spent on 1,000 eligible youth as per the scheme under the National programme for development of sports, Khelo India to make it a superpower country.

According to PM Narendra Modi, not only Manipur but the youth in north-east have shown their potential in sports. From Olympics to Commonwealth Games, all the Manipuri women have shown their potential in their performance in sports. Women in Manipur are proactive in every field. According to the Prime Minister, India’s growth will never be complete if the eastern parts of the country’s progress are not at par with the rest of the country. Narendra Modi has visited the Northeastern region more 25 times. PM Modi also added that since last one year, the people of Manipur has extended their support to the state government led by Nongthombam Biren Singh to perform their duties well in the region. Lastly, the Prime minister thanked the youth of the country for their support in the development of the country.

