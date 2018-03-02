In a major security operation, 10 Naxals have been killed in an operation by security personnel in Pujari Kanker in Bijapur district, informs DM Awasthi, special DG for Naxal Operations. The Naxals have been neutralised in a joint operation by Telangana Police and Chhattisgarh Police in Pujari Kanker in Bijapur district.

In a major security operation, 10 Naxals have been killed in an operation by security personnel in Pujari Kanker in Bijapur district, informs DM Awasthi, special DG for Naxal Operations. The Naxals have been neutralised in a joint operation by Telangana Police and Chhattisgarh Police in Pujari Kanker in Bijapur district. In the security operation, one policeman has also been injured. Following the security operation, the concerned authorities are further monitoring the situation and trying to figure out whether there are more Naxals present in the area or not. So far it is not clear how the security officials got to about the presence of Naxals in the area, however, a prompt action by the security agencies busted the group and neutralised all the Naxals.

While local authorities continue to monitor the situation, arms and ammunition in heavy quantity have been recovered after security forces neutralise 10 Naxals in the encounter. Among the weapons seized by the forces, it included AK rifle and other ammunition which was recovered from the encounter site in Cherla Mandal area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana.

Meanwhile reports also suggest that the death toll of Naxals in the encounter may further rise as there were more than 10 Naxals present at the operation site. Also, there is no casualty has been so far reported to the security officials but efforts are still underway to fully secure the affected region from Naxals. Security forces gun fight with Naxals is not a new thing here. Some areas in states including Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh continue to witness such encounter as Naxalites do not stop with their nefarious activities create unrest in the area.

