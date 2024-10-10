Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

India’s Parsis are one of the most successful minority and migrant groups in the world. They make up less than 0.005% of India’s population.

Advertisement
10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

Despite making up only 0.0005% of India’s population, the Parsi community has been instrumental in driving various industrial and economic reforms in the country. Their hard work and entrepreneurial spirit have significantly contributed to India’s development, particularly during the industrial revolution. The Parsis have a rich cultural heritage and have left a lasting impact on the nation.

According to Census data from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the Parsi (Zoroastrian) population decreased from 69,601 in 2001 to 57,264 in 2011. This close-knit community is known for its philanthropic efforts, with many members playing vital roles in building modern India through charitable trusts and donations. Influential figures like Rustom Maneck and Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy were key contributors in the early days, making significant advancements in education, society, and industrialization...

Here are some notable Parsis who have made significant contributions to India:

1. Ratan Tata

An Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Ratan Tata is the former chairman of Tata Sons, which was founded by Jamsteji Tata. The conglomerate had interests in everything – from tea to steel. He was credited with developing the Tata Nano, the world’s cheapest auto, which increased passenger car sales for three years after 2009. Ratan Tata’s passing marks the end of an era defined by visionary leadership, global ambition, and a commitment to philanthropy.

Ratan Tata

2. Ardeshir Godrej

Ardeshir Burjorji Sorabji Godrej was an Indian businessman. With his brother, Pirojsha Burjorji, he co-founded the Godrej Brothers Company, the precursor of the modern Godrej Group.

3. Cyrus Poonawala

Born in 1941, Cyrus S Poonawala founded the Serum Institute of India. The Institute is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer headquartered in Pune that generates close to Rs 6,000 crore in revenue every year. According to the company, it is “supplying the world’s least expensive and WHO-accredited vaccines to as many as 170 countries.” In 2011, Adar Poonawala took over as the CEO of the Serum Institute.

4. Dadabhai Naoroji

Known as the “Grand Old Man of India” and “Unofficial Ambassador of India”, Naoroji is regarded as one of the most important Indians during the birth of the nascent independence movement. He was one of the founding members of Indian National Congress.

5. Nusli Wadia

Nusli Wadia founded the multi-national conglomerate way back in 1736, making the Wadia Group one of the oldest conglomerates in India, tracing its history to almost 200 years before independence. The Group owns Go First airlines, Britannia and Bombay Dyeing.

6. Homai Vyarawalla

Born to a Parsi family in Gujarat, Homai Vyarawalla is India’s first woman photojournalist and is credited with documenting the country’s transition from a British colony to a newly independent nation.

7. Homi Jehangir Bhabha

An Indian nuclear physicist, Homi Jehangir Bhabha is widely known as the “father of the Indian nuclear programme”. In 1945, he founded the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, where initial research for India’s nuclear program began. He was the head of India’s nuclear program until his death.

8. Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Esq.

A philanthropist, Byramjee established several educational institutions in Mumbai including Byramjee Jeejeebhoy College on Charni Road, South Mumbai, and Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College in Pune.

9. B.P. Wadia

Also known as Bomanji Pestonji Wadia, he was an Indian labor activist and theosophist. He co-founded the Madras Labour Union with V. Kalyanasundaram Mudaliar on April 13, 1918, making it one of India’s first organized labor unions.

 

10. Feroze Gandhi

An Indian journalist, politician, and freedom fighter, Feroze Gandhi was a member of the provincial legislature and the Lok Sabha between 1950 and 1952. He published The National Herald and The Navjivan newspapers.

Filed under

Industrialist Ratan Tata Parsis PARSIS OF INDIA RATAN TATA ratan tata death

Also Read

Harry Brook Creates History Becoming Sixth English Batsman To Score Triple Ton

Harry Brook Creates History Becoming Sixth English Batsman To Score Triple Ton

Omar Abdullah Elected Leader of National Conference Legislature Party in J&K

Omar Abdullah Elected Leader of National Conference Legislature Party in J&K

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

One In Eight Girls Experience Sexual Violence Before 18; Affecting Over 370 Million Girls Worldwide: UNICEF

One In Eight Girls Experience Sexual Violence Before 18; Affecting Over 370 Million Girls Worldwide:...

Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note | Exclusive

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note |

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Lifestyle

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox