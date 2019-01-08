The bill granting 10 percent quota in jobs and education for economically weak in general category is scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today and the support of two-thirds of members is necessary for its passage. The government on Monday had extended the winter session of Parliament by a day till 9 January. The winter session started on 11 December and was scheduled to end on Tuesday, 8 January.

For the passage of the bill, the government on Monday had extended the winter session of Parliament by a day till 9 January

In a landmark move ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Union Cabinet on Monday cleared a 10 percent quota in jobs and education for economically weak in general category. The proposed reservation will be introduced in the Lok Sabha today, however, for the passage of the bill the government is required to amend the Constitution which needs a special majority of two-third members present in each house with the total strength of not less than half of the total members of the house. The bills will then be ratified by at least half of the state legislatures.

While the BJP has issued a whip to its MPs asking them to be present in the Parliament, the Congress has also issued a whip to its MPs to be present in Parliament. Though the Opposition has slammed the proposal as a poll gimmick, Congress has said it would support the bill in the Parliament.

For the passage of the bill, the government on Monday had extended the winter session of Parliament by a day till 9 January. The winter session started on 11 December and was scheduled to end on Tuesday, 8 January.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More