10-Year-Old Boy Injured in Latest Wolf Attack in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh; Government ‘Declares Man-Animal Conflict as ‘Wildlife Disaster

In response to a growing number of animal attacks on humans, the Uttar Pradesh government has officially declared the man-animal conflict in certain areas as a ‘wildlife disaster.’ The announcement was made after a 10-year-old child was seriously injured in a fresh wolf attack that took place on Thursday night in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich. The city has seen a series of similar attacks in recent days.

According to reports, the child was playing in the Kotwali area when the animal attacked, causing injuries to his face.

Forest Minister Arun Saxena has issued directives for the capture and control of the animals involved, as the state grapples with an unusual surge in wildlife-related incidents.

Government Deploys Special Teams to Tackle Wildlife Attacks

Following an order from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a team of nine expert shooters has been deployed in the Bahraich forest to track and neutralize animals responsible for recent attacks on local residents. This decisive action reflects the government’s urgency in addressing the escalating human-wildlife conflict that has left several people injured and caused widespread panic among communities living near forested regions.

The directive marks a significant shift in the state’s approach to managing wildlife conflicts, underscoring the severity of the situation and the immediate need for intervention to protect human lives.

Spate of Wolf Attacks Baffles Experts

A recent wave of wolf attacks on humans in the region has left wildlife experts puzzled. Wolves are typically considered shy and non-aggressive animals, making this sudden shift in behavior highly unusual. Sanjay Pathak, General Manager of the Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation, highlighted that wolves might exhibit retaliatory behavior if they perceive a threat to their territory or offspring.

“Wolves have a tendency to seek revenge if their homes or young ones have been harmed,” said Pathak. The statement reflects growing concerns that the unusual aggression displayed by these animals might be rooted in environmental stressors or recent disruptions to their habitat.

Destroyed Wolf Den Linked to Attacks

The situation in Bahraich has become more alarming with reports from villagers suggesting that a wolf den located in a nearby sugarcane field was destroyed during recent flooding. This incident, which may have led to the death of wolf cubs, could potentially explain the aggressive behavior observed in the wolf population. According to Pathak, the flooding may have triggered a revenge response among the wolves, leading them to attack humans in an attempt to protect their territory or cope with the loss of their young.

Local residents have recounted several disturbing encounters with wolves, describing attacks that have taken place near agricultural fields and forest edges. The destruction of natural habitats due to flooding, combined with the wolves’ instinct to defend their families, may be fueling the conflict between humans and wildlife in the area.

Safety Measures and Community Impact

The Uttar Pradesh government’s declaration of a ‘wildlife disaster’ allows for more aggressive control measures to be taken, including the deployment of armed teams to manage the threat posed by these animals. However, the decision to use lethal force has sparked concerns among wildlife conservationists who advocate for non-lethal methods to address human-wildlife conflicts.

The Forest Department has also issued guidelines for residents living near forested areas, urging them to avoid venturing into known wolf habitats and to report any sightings to local authorities immediately. In addition, the state is exploring potential compensation measures for those affected by wildlife attacks, although the primary focus remains on reducing the immediate threat to human life.